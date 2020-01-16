■ Tuukka Rask was concussed in the opening minutes of the loss in Cannonland, which means the Bruins later this morning will announce a call-up, likely Max Lagace, from the Providence WannaBs. If not Lagace, then it will be Dan Vladar. Check this space later in the morning for the update.

We already know that the lineup will have at least a couple of different looks when the puck goes down at 7:08 p.m.

Blanked for the first time this season, 3-0, Tuesday night in Columbus , the Bruins are back in the grinder Thursday night, facing the red-hot Penguins (8-1-1 in their last 10) at the Garden.

■ Underperforming right winger Brett Ritchie (27 games: 2-4—6) was placed on waivers Wednesday, after he again showed little moxie in the CBJ tilt. Unlikely anyone else in the Original 31 puts in a claim on the 26-year-old Jimmy Hayes Redux. As of early-afternoon, he should officially be on his way to AHL Providence.

■ It’s possible, though not likely, the Bruins also will summon a WannaB forward to Boston once Ritchie’s status is settled. Trent Frederic would be the obvious choice, and Jack Studnicka also an option. The more likely scenario would have coach Bruce Cassidy drawing veteran winger David Backes, now in year No. 4 of his five-year deal, back into the lineup. Backes has rarely seen the ice other than from the press box of late, and the Bruins right now can use some of his experience and competitiveness.

■ Cassidy could go again with Jaro Halak in net, but his last two outings, a start Monday in Philly (a 5-2 lead that turned into a 6-5 OT loss) and then the relief role in Columbus, were very spotty. Rebounds and overall puck management were challenges. Halak has been solid this season, in his second year as Rask’s backup, but eight goals allowed in his last two outings will not make a strong case for a third appearance in four nights.

■ Pens superstar Sidney Crosby, hindered by injury much of the first half, returned to the other Black-and-Gold lineup Tuesday night vs. the Wild and collected, oh, four points. Now with 29 wins, ranked third overall behind Washington (31) and St. Louis (30), the Pens are within four points of tying the Caps for the Metro lead.

■ Now in concussion protocol, Rask likely won’t be seen again until Jan. 31 at the earliest. The Bruins go on their extended bye break after Tuesday’s tilt here against the Vegas Golden Knights, and won’t reappear until a Jan. 31 face-off in Winnipeg. Rask already had declined his All-Star Game invite, forcing him to be suspended for either the Jan. 21 or Jan. 31 game. It’s possible his injury status will alter the mandated one-game suspension.

■ Tampa Bay now has more wins (28) than the Bruins (27) and has two games in hand, with Boston’s points lead trimmed to 66-60 over the Bolts. It’s getting tight and likely will get even tighter.

■ Reached early Thursday morning for comment, Karma said count on the Bruins and Leafs again to meet in Round 1 of the Cup playoffs. “Enjoy the Hortons coffee,” added the ever-caustic Karma.

Kevin Paul Dupont