“Right now, we are going to go day to day,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy, who also had Providence call-up Dan Vladar available for net duty. “We have a lot of faith in Jaro. Right now, his game is not where it was at the start of the year, but . . . we like what Jaro brings, and maybe this opportunity gives him a little juice.”

Halak, moved to the front of the class now that Tuukka Rask will be down at least a week because of a concussion, entered the night with only one win in his last five outings (1-2-2), including his appearance Tuesday night in Columbus when he took over early in the first period for Rask.

Jaroslav Halak, not at his best of late, lately is the best the Bruins have, which put him back in net Thursday night with the Penguins in town.

Advertisement

Halak was working with a 5-2 lead in the second period Monday night in Philadelphia, only to aid in the Flyers’ comeback (6-5 shootout win) with some messy rebounds and poor puck control.

Now in his second season as Rask’s relief man, Halak entered Game No. 49 on the Bruins schedule with a 10-5-6 mark, .919 save percentage, and 2.49 goals-against average. In his two earlier performances this week, he gave up a total of eight goals.

Vladar, selected 75th in the 2015 draft (same year as Jake DeBrusk and Brandon Carlo), has been hot of late for AHL Providence and got the nod over Max Lagace, the ex-Las Vegas goaltender who signed in July as a free agent.

According to Cassidy, it was a “close” call whether to summon Vladar or Lagace, but Vladar won out because he had been particularly sharp of late.

“That’s Mike Dunham who made a lot of that call,” said Cassidy, referring to Boston’s roving goalie instructor. “He sees a lot of him. In conjunction with Bob [Essensa] . . . I defer to them. I think it was close. I think they feel Vladar was a little better recently.”

Advertisement

Lagace had strong numbers in Providence: 14-6-2, .915 save percentage, 2.49 GAA. Vladar carried a 6-5-0 record up Route 95, with a .935 save percentage and 1.84 GAA.

“Once you get older, you just get little bit smarter, right?” said Vladar, asked about his development. “You know what you need. Right now I know what I need to work on — I know what works for me. That’s nothing you can understand at 18 or 19 years old.”

Vladar has yet to play a minute in the NHL. He dressed for two games with the varsity last season.

. . .

Brett Ritchie, placed on waivers Wednesday, cleared on Thursday and was headed to Providence. It stands to be his first stint in the minors since 2015-16 with the Stars organization. He collected 14 goals and 28 points in 35 AHL games that season.

“His overall play, since we signed him, has been inconsistent,” said Cassidy, appraising Ritchie’s work in Boston that produced two goals and six points in 27 games. “We feel that Brett has had some good games, done some of the things we asked or expected to help us win. Other times we had to push him to get there.”

Ritchie’s demotion, noted Cassidy, was not meant to “punish him individually” following the club’s lack of response to Emil Bemstrom’s hit on Rask Tuesday.

Advertisement

What hastened the move in part, said Cassidy, was that Karson Kuhlman was ready to play in the NHL after a short conditioning stint (2-1—3 in four games) in Providence.

“He’s a guy who played well for this team last year,” said Cassidy of Kuhlman. “He’s a completely different player than Brett Ritchie, in terms of stature, but we like Kuhlman’s ability to play with pace, add to the forecheck, add to the penalty kill, so you have an extra tool for special teams.”

Cassidy did not rule out calling up Trent Frederic for another look with the varsity.

“We have some guys down in Providence, like Frederic, who have some of that bite,” said Cassidy. “Is he ready to come up and do some of that? Maybe at his age. Maybe there’s another answer out there — that’s for Donny [Sweeney, the general manager] to answer.”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.