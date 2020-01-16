Even if they did get roughed up Tuesday night in Columbus by Emil Bemstrom, a Swedish rookie centerman with a career total of two penalty minutes (the Gallery Gods reportedly FedExed Don Cherry a box of smelling salts later that night).

It’s a gentler, faster, and far more polite NHL in 2020, and the Bruins right now are OK with that, or at least they want to believe that.

Jay Miller is not walking through that door. Nor are the Big Bad Bruins of the 1960s and ’70s ever coming back to Causeway Street.

“There are some nights,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy, fully aware that some of the NHL’s 30 other clubs sprinkle more vinegar into their lineup than others. “I would not have guessed it would have been the Columbus Blue Jackets the other night where this would have come up.”

But it did. Bemstrom, 20, cut diagonally across the crease and knocked Tuukka Rask dizzy in the Boston net.

Rask was concussed, did not play another second, and Thursday was formally placed on injured reserve. The club’s No. 1 stopper, Rask won’t be seen in action until next Tuesday at the earliest, and it’s possible he won’t be back until Jan. 31 or later.

The Bruins on Wednesday and Thursday also made a couple of roster moves, including waiving the underperforming Brett Ritchie to AHL Providence, which Cassidy explained wasn’t meant to place too much blame on Ritchie for not answering the bell after the Bemstrom hit.

Truth is, no one answered the bell after Bemstrom punched Rask’s ticket for the Lullaby Express, although Cassidy said “a couple” of Bruins attempted to engage the 6-foot, 190-pounder for the smack to Rask’s chin.

“It didn’t happen,” added Cassidy, noting the nonresponse across his lineup. “So now . . . it always goes to, ‘What do you do?’ Do you just not give [Bemstrom] a choice and then deal with the consequences later with the league? Or do you just play? We chose to just play.”

Old-time hockey wasn’t such, shall we say, a considered negotiation. Rule 1 in the old game: Go full nutty if your goalie goes down, even if his derriere hit the floor because he tripped over his own laces. If the opposing player’s contact was even minimal, said opposing player’s next contact was typically a leather glove to his nose. And after that, the sweet deluge of empty benches, blood served by the bucket.

Not true in Gary Bettman’s Original 31 today, with fights nearly as rare as 50-goal scorers. Had a Bruin jumped an “unwilling” Bemstrom and delivered a vigilante-style beatdown, a hearing with league disciplinarians would have been staged for Wednesday morning and said Bruin, depending on reputation, would have been ordered to serve at least a two- or three-game suspension.

Had it been Brad Marchand, the penalty would have been contingent on “space available” — i.e. empty rooms in the Mass. Department of Corrections.

The overarching issue here is not what facial parts Bemstrom did or did not have rearranged by the Bruins. It’s more a matter of team toughness. Contrary to how things played out in Columbus, Cassidy believes his club has enough of it.

“I believe in this room,” asserted Cassidy. “If anything happens, the guys will be together.”

However, that’s a hard case for the Bruins to make at the moment. First off, because the gigantic X-factor in their team toughness is the 6-9 cyborg that is Zdeno Chara, kiddingly referred to as a “killing machine” by a select few of his longtime pals.

Chara, who will turn 43 in March, is the law-and-order candidate in the Boston lineup. The fact that he rarely has to throw punches is because there are few fools around the league eager to be rendered the secret ingredient inside Sweeney Todd’s meat pies.

However, Chara has to be very judicious in picking his battles these days. Less than two weeks removed from jaw surgery, he recently traded punches with Nashville’s Yakov Trenin, then needed to sit out the next game because of a noninfected abscess that developed in the jaw.

Ritchie was hired on as a free agent last July in part because Boston management thought he had requisite toughness to deal with brush fires of varying sizes. If he has it, he didn’t show it. He turned into another Jimmy Hayes, once a proud member of the Zero Sum Line — with fellow underachievers Riley Nash and Matt Beleskey.

Kevan Miller is a legit tough guy, but a slow-healing knee has kept the rock-jawed defenseman out of the lineup all season. David Backes can toss ’em, but he rarely sees the lineup anymore. He was granted a maintenance day Thursday — perhaps the first day-of-game maintenance day in NHL history.

The game in Boston on Dec. 23, with Chara away for jaw surgery, had the Capitals pushing the Bruins around in their own barn. The Bruins got the far better of it on the scoreboard (7-3 win), but they had no answer for Tom Wilson’s bullying tactics. Few teams have the answer for Wilson. He would not have been struttin’ his stuff nearly as freely had Chara not been otherwise occupied around the corner at Mass. General. No Chara, and Wilson was left to prove there are no rules in a knife fight.

General manager Don Sweeney can try again, perhaps, and deal for some legit pugnacity. He can’t afford someone landing a pot shot on Chara. He also can’t afford a guy from Columbus with a 2 PIM rap sheet taking out his No. 1 goalie.

The immediate plan is to try to get the current team, with Tampa Bay hard on its heels, playing with more tenacity, more bite, more hiss ’n’ vinegar. Which is why Karson Kuhlman was back in residence Thursday night vs. the Penguins. Next, if things remain dullsville, Anton Blidh could draw into the lineup.

Kuhlman, yet to prove he can be a consistent NHL scorer, skates with pace and adds to the forecheck and the penalty-killing corps. Blidh has an edge, a touch of nastiness that could land him some regular NHL work.

“He’s another guy who’s been in Providence, paying his dues,” said Cassidy. “He may be able to add some spunk to our lineup — and maybe drag us into a few of these battles. That’s kind of how Anton plays.”

That’s how all the Bruins of old played. But these ain’t your Bruins of old, in case you didn’t notice.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.