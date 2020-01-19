Ex-Notre Dame standout Bryan Rust nailed home the winner with 7:25 remaining in regulation, snapping a quick shot by Jaroslav Halak off Evgeni Malkin’s feed from the rear wall. Malkin muscled the puck away from Charlie McAvoy, shoveled his dish by Sean Kuraly, and the comeback was complete.

After posting a 3-0 lead here in the opening 15:07 of the first period, the Bruins frittered away their healthy advantage and were left with a revenge-best-served-ice-cold loss, 4-3, here Sunday afternoon at the hands of Penguins at PPG Paint Arena.

Patrice Bergeron, Anders Bjork, and David Pastrnak did all the scoring for the Bruins, who return to work Tuesday night at the Garden against the Golden Knights — Boston’s last game before a 10-day bye break.

The Bruins fell to 8-3-6 over their last 17 games and are now 12-8-3 on the road.

Like Thursday night in Boston, the first shot of the game went in, but this time it was off Begeron’s stick and not off of Sidney Crosby’s stick.

Bergeron snapped home No. 21 only 11 seconds after the opening faceoff, zipping the puck by Matt Murray from the right wing circle after Pastrnak’s feed off the left side ticked off Brad Marchand in the middle and set up Bergeron perfectly on the opposite wing.

Less than two minutes later, Bjork popped home the 2-0 lead with only the third shot of the afternoon, with help from Charlie Coyle and Jake DeBrusk. Boston, 2-0, at 2:02.

The PPG Paints Arena crowd, stunned, began to heckle Pens tender Murray with mock cheers when he turned back the next few shots. Short memory here when it comes to Cup wins in the bank.

It got worse for the hometown faithful. With 4:53 to go prior to intermission, David Pastrnak popped in his league-leading 37th of the season, wheeling around the net and connecting with a centering pass that banged by Murray off the stick of his doorstep defender, Jack Johnson. Ouch. Marchand deserved an assist on the goal, but it went in the book as unassisted.

Finally, the Penguins paused the avalanche at 16:34 off Sidney Crosby’s exquisite dish from the center of the backwall. With John Moore trying to tie him up back there, Crosby dished to his right and a charging Dominik Simon nailed in a shortside snap from a deep angle on the goal line. Great shot. Better feed. The Penguins were back within reach, only down by a pair.

Ugly first period at the dot for the flightless birds. The Bruins won 71 percent of the 18 drops, with Bergeron clipping 5 of his his 7. His Team Canada pal, Crosby, was only 2-for-6 — a product of facing Patrice the Thief.

The Penguins scored the lone goal of the second period only 33 seconds after the opening faceoff, Teddy Blueger forcing a Marchand giveway as the Penguins forward came out of the penalty box. It was Crosby with another sweet dish, a blind backhand feed through his legs, that ultimately set up Blueger for the putaway from the left wing circle.

Fun scrap to watch at the 13:00 mark of the second period when Marchand and Kris Letang tangled after Marchand ducked out of a hit along the wall. The fallen Marchand grabbed the upright Letang around the right leg, preventing the slick defenseman joining the rush up ice. Ultimately, the two traded punches and both were sent off for two minutes.

The Bruins lost their offensive mojo for most of the second, not putting a puck on net until nearly the 7:30 mark. In fact, they needed nearly 15 minutes come scrape together three shots, after landing 14 in the first period.

