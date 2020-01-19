Club president Cam Neely, here for Sunday’s 4-3 matinee loss to the Penguins, said he does not believe Backes, 35, will call it quits.

Backes, who cleared waivers as of Saturday afternoon, has not commented publicly since being placed on waivers late Friday morning.

PITTSBURGH — Provided the Bruins don’t find a landing spot for David Backes in the NHL trade market, the expectation among Bruins management is that the veteran winger will report to AHL Providence upon the completion of his current 10-day respite.

“I don’t think he has a mind-set of retirement,” said Neely. “He’s a very proud man, and a professional. I still have the feeling he thinks he can help, so we’ll see where it goes from here.”

Advertisement

Backes, a 14-year veteran who increasingly became a spare part in the first half of this season, has the remainder of this season and all of next on the guaranteed 5-year, $30 million deal he signed as a free agent July 1, 2016.

In hard dollars — often different than how cap figures are calculated — he is due only slightly less than $4.5 million because he already has been paid out some 85 percent of the contract’s full value.

Now that he has been waived, Backes’s cap figure on Boston’s books has been reduced from $6 million to $4.925 million, reflecting the CBA-defined discount of $1.075 million.

If Backes remains a non-roster player for the next five weeks, GM Don Sweeney will have that extra $1.075 million in wiggle room in the days leading up to the Jan. 24 trade deadline. However, that number could be reduced if the Bruins’ total payroll, which now is impacted by the club’s LTIR (Long Term Injured Reserve) status, changes over the next five weeks.

If Backes were to report to Providence, the earliest he would likely suit up for the AHL Spoked-Bs is their Jan. 31 game at Binghamton (the same night the varsity returns from the bye break with a game in Winnipeg).

Advertisement

Wade Arnott, the agent who negotiated Backes’ $30 million deal, has not responded to two emails requesting comment from him or Backes.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.