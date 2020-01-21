■ Jaro Halak will start in goal. The Bruins will hold his a scheduled pregame ceremony (in honor of his 500th game) to avoid disrupting his routine.

12:33 p.m.: Here are four updates from after the morning skate:

■ Kevan Miller (knee), who last played April 4, skated for the second day in a row.

■ Jeremy Lauzon will replace John Moore in the lineup. He will play on the right side of Matt Grzelcyk.

10:19 a.m. A few pregame notes on the Bruins (28-10-12), who host the Vegas Golden Knights (25-19-7) Tuesday in the final game for both teams before the bye week/All-Star break.

■ Come puck drop (7 p.m., NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub), the Bruins will be going hard. At the end of the night, they’ll be packing their bags. Several players had plans to get out of town during the league-mandated five-day break, which comes after the four days off for All-Star weekend in St. Louis Friday and Saturday.

Brad Marchand’s wife, Katrina, was planning a getaway to Turks and Caicos with their children. Even though island life sounded nice, Marchand didn’t plan to kick his feet up the entire time. “Push-ups, sit-ups, bench press,” he said. “Most places have a gym you can dip into. They’ll have something, a bike, a treadmill. I’m not going to kill myself, just try to stay active.”

■ While still on the clock, Marchand will be hunting for a breakout game to finish the slate. He has three goals since Nov. 27, one of them an empty-net gift from linemate David Pastrnak. Marchand (21-44—65) has been racking up the assists by feeding Pastrnak (37 goals), who needs one more to tie his full-season career high by the All-Star break.

■ The Bruins’ power play is 0 for 10 in the last three games, after setting a club record with a PPG in 14 straight games. Sunday in Pittsburgh, they gave up a shorthanded goal that tied the game at 3 in the third period.

■ Though both made progress Monday, smart money is on David Krejci (upper body) and Tuukka Rask (“upper, upper body,” per Bruce Cassidy) to remain out of the lineup.

Speaking Monday, Cassidy said it was a possibility that Rask, concussed by an Emil Bemstrom elbow on Jan. 14 and placed on IR, could return and spell Jaroslav Halak. The latter is 1-2-1 with an .890 save percentage in the last four games, starting three and relieving an injured Rask 1:12 into last Tuesday’s game at Columbus. Dan Vladar remains here as a backup.

Krejci, who missed two games, skated in a red (no contact) practice jersey during a physical session Monday. If he can’t go, Charlie Coyle would center the No. 2 line, Par Lindholm remaining on the No. 3 unit.

■ The Bruins on Tuesday assigned Steven Kampfer to Providence and recalled Jeremy Lauzon. Kampfer, the veteran defenseman, was recalled Dec. 27 on an emergency basis when Torey Krug went to IR with an upper-body injury. Because of the emergency situation, Kampfer, who passed through waivers Dec. 8, would not need waivers to return to the AHL. He suited up for six of the Bruins’ last 11 games (0-2—2).

■ The Bruins entered Tuesday 6 points up on the second-place Lightning (68 points to 62) in the Atlantic Division. Idle Tampa Bay, which ends its break Jan. 26, will play two games while the Bruins are vacationing. Space is tightening behind the Bruins, once 15 points ahead of the Atlantic pack amid a 20-3-5 start (through Dec. 3). They are 8-14 since then, which translates to 8-7-7 in the NHL’s generous points system.

■ Florida beat Minnesota Monday thanks to a Noel Acciari winner in the final seconds. It was the Providence product’s 18th goal in 45 games with the Panthers, matching his total from four years and 180 games here.

The Panthers, whose bye week coincides with the Bruins’, are 3 points behind the Lightning, and chasing hard. If the playoffs began today, though, those two teams would face each other in the postseason for the first time.

While we’re here: If the playoffs began today, we would get to see . . .

Washington-Carolina, a spicy little rivalry.

Boston-Columbus, a playoff rematch with recent heat.

Tampa-Florida, for the first time.

Pittsburgh-NY Islanders, an interesting clash of styles.

St. Louis-Arizona, in which everyone in Boston would be Team Kessel.

Vancouver-Vegas, which could easily get out of control.

Colorado-Dallas, two fun teams with playoff history.

Edmonton-Calgary, a blood feud that could spark division across Canada.

Sign me up.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattyports.