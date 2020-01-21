The latter describes Miller, Zdeno Chara’s longtime rival in the team’s preseason fitness testing. Never shy to play the body, the 6-foot-2-inch, 210-pound back liner adds the toughness that could help the Bruins against their more rugged opponents (looking at you, Washington and St. Louis).

Bruce Cassidy likes how his defensive corps looks with Kevan Miller involved. It is a well-balanced group, with speed and puck-moving ability, power-play and penalty-kill acumen, size and strength, left sticks and right.

Miller, who skated Tuesday for the second time in three days, is on the way back. It’s too early, however, to say what he might be able to bring on the ice, and when. Players don’t often recover easily from twice-broken kneecaps.

Miller, 32, fractured his right knee last April 4, and again in mid-May, right as he was slated to return to practice during the Eastern Conference final against Carolina. He skated in late October, but a setback kept him on the shelf until Sunday.

“He hasn’t played in a long time,” Cassidy said. “That’s why I don’t want to get ahead of myself, but if he gets back to where he was, we feel we’re aligned really well to match up all three pairs against anybody.”

That includes St. Louis, first place in the Western Conference for the last five weeks. The Blues didn’t see Miller at all in last year’s Stanley Cup Final, and St. Louis fourth-liner Oskar Sundqvist dizzied Miller’s partner, Matt Grzelcyk, with a dirty hit in Game 1. It was a series-altering blow. Grzelcyk, who returned for Game 7, was the Bruins’ best option for breaking out the puck against a heavy Blues forecheck. Fair to say Miller would have let Sundqvist know that kind of behavior is, uh, not acceptable.

Jeremy Lauzon, who was recalled Tuesday, brings a similar kind of game. He replaced John Moore as Grzelcyk’s third-pair partner Tuesday against the Golden Knights, playing his second game of the season (17th career) after three weeks in the AHL. Though he is a left shot, he played the right side as a junior (QMJHL Rouyn-Noranda) and recently, in Providence (as Urho Vaakanainen’s partner).

Cassidy said Lauzon, 22, has been around for long enough — two-plus seasons, mostly in the AHL, to carve out an identity.

Additionally, he’s a left-stick penalty-killer, behind Chara. That was Moore’s role, Cassidy noted, “and he was good at it.”

“Playing with a lot of bite,” he said of the 6-2, 205-pound blue liner, who played his only game of the season on New Year’s Eve in New Jersey. “Making a good first pass. Adding a little offense from the [offensive-zone] blue line. He’s willing to be assertive there.”

Such was the case at 11:40 of the first, when Lauzon, taking advantage of Bruins’ forechecking, fired home a slapper from the right point to tie the game.

Miller may return in February (fingers crossed on that one), as could Connor Clifton (upper body, missed 11 games). Lauzon might have a bit of time to show his worth.

“He’s at that stage where he’s put in his time in Providence,” Cassidy said. “It’s fair to say it’s a good time to get a look at him and see where it goes.”

David Krejci returned to the lineup, but in a different role.

The center, who missed the last two games with an upper-body injury, did not start on the second line with Jake DeBrusk and Anders Bjork. Krejci was on the third line, with Danton Heinen on his left and Karson Kuhlman on his right.

The move was likely about helping Coyle develop some chemistry with his new wingers. Krejci has spent a bit of time with both Heinen and Kuhlman, and was a clear upgrade over Par Lindholm, who was scratched.

The Bruins also activated Anton Blidh, who had been practicing with the team of late, and scratched Joakim Nordstrom. Blidh, who missed most of the year with a shoulder ailment, played four games with Providence (2-0—2). He suited up for one NHL game in each of the last two seasons, and 19 in 2016-17.

Nordstrom has been on an unlucky run of blocking shots lately, taking punishment like a Swedish Black Knight (’Tis but a scratch).

The Bruins postponed the 500th-game ceremony for Jaroslav Halak until sometime in February. The club wanted to hold the ceremony on a night Halak was not due to start. With Tuukka Rask injured, Halak played for the fifth game in a row (four starts) . . . Rask (concussion) skated on his own before the team hit the ice for the morning skate . . . Halak was 1-2-1 with an .890 save percentage in his last four games, starting three and reliving an injured Rask 1:12 into last Tuesday’s game at Columbus. Dan Vladar remained on duty as a backup . . . The Bruins’ power play came in 0 for 10 in its last three games, after setting a club record with a PPG in 14 straight contests. Sunday in Pittsburgh, they gave up a shorthanded goal that tied the game at 3 in the third period . . . The Bruins assigned Steven Kampfer to Providence. The veteran defenseman was recalled Dec. 27 on an emergency basis when Torey Krug went to IR with an upper-body injury. Because of the emergency situation, Kampfer — who passed through waivers on Dec. 8 — would not need waivers to return to the AHL. He suited up for six of the Bruins’ last 11 games (0-2—2).

