However, Marchand again didn’t score in the 3-2 win over Vegas Tuesday night, leaving him with a single goal in the 10 games leading to the bye break that officially commenced as the Garden went dark at 9:33 p.m.

The Li’l Ball o’ Hate remains on target for what would be a career-high 105 points, a modest bump over the personal-best 36-64—100 he posted last season.

No one in the Bruins lineup might benefit more from time away right now than Brad Marchand , his goal-scoring touch all but nonexistent since Thanksgiving.

In 26 games since Nov. 27, Marchand has potted only three goals (along with 19 assists), which included his empty-net gimme at home against the Penguins last Thursday.

For a guy who scored 109 goals over 227 games the last three seasons — ranking him No. 7 among the league’s scorers — Marchand’s rate since Thanksgiving has cratered by nearly two-thirds.

“I think he’s been fighting it, he’s the first to admit it,” said coach Bruce Cassidy, whose break begins with a coaching stint at this weekend’s NHL All-Star festivities in St. Louis. “The puck is not cooperating as much as he likes.”

Attempting to prop himself up with some humor, a disappointed Marchand took to Twitter last week and poked fun at his struggles.

“ATTENTION . . . hands have been lost or stolen,” he posted. “If found please return to TD Garden . . . thanks.”

The tweet came after two particularly painful episodes for Marchand:

1. Jan. 13 at Philadelphia, when the night ended the moment he fanned on a shootout attempt, grazing the puck ever so slightly with his stickblade as he embarrassingly raced by it at center ice;

2. Jan. 16 at the Garden, when he lost the puck off his stick low in the slot on a shorthanded break-in.

“Pucks are bouncing when he expects it to be flat,” said Cassidy, who has coached Marchand from the left winger’s first days in AHL Providence. “That can get on your nerves after a while, or get in your head, thinking, ‘I’ve got to flatten the puck here,’ when it’s already flat, and there goes your time and space.

“I think every player can have those moments, especially when you’re handling the puck a lot.”

Marchand, 31, has persevered through dry spells before and remains confident he’ll come out of it, in part because he rides with the other two most talented forwards in the lineup, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak.

“Normally, when things are bouncing your way, you’re feeling extremely confident, like you can do anything,” Marchand said. “Pucks seem to find you. That normally happens because you are playing the right way. It starts there.

“If you play within the system, you’ll get your opportunities, you’ll be in the right positions. When they’re not going your way, you start to cheat, and that’s when it kind of snowballs.”

Marchand took to Twitter for comic relief, to let everyone know “that this really isn’t something I’m concerned about.”

“You’ve got to have fun with this, it happens,” he added. “You know, I’m not happy with missing a breakaway and missing a shootout, especially when the game is on the line. But it happens.

“We’re in the middle of January. We’re not in the playoffs or anything like that. We’re in a good position with the team, one of the top couple of teams in the league. This stuff happens in hockey.”

Marchand noted that Connor McDavid and John Tavares have had similar puckhandling faux pas of late.

“And they’re two of the best players in the league,” Marchand said. “This stuff happens to good players and you just have to battle through it. Not everyone is great every night. You have to be able to laugh at yourself.

“I laugh at everyone else, so . . . if I’m going to chirp people, you have to take it and chirp yourself.”

Have a nice trip

Less than 24 hours after going on break, the Bruins returned Karson Kuhlman, Jeremy Lauzon, and Dan Vladar to Providence.

All three players were in uniform, though Vladar only as a backup, Tuesday night.

Lauzon, who scored Boston’s first goal, said after the win that he would be reassigned to Providence, but he did not expect to play Wednesday night against Lehigh Valley.

Providence also plays at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center Friday (Lehigh Valley) and Saturday (Hershey).

Lauzon was called up to the varsity Tuesday morning, and pitched in with his first goal of the season. Kuhlman, who slotted back into the lineup recently when David Backes was waived to Providence, assisted on Lauzon’s goal. The ex-Minnesota-Duluth Bulldog has three assists in 11 games this season and has provided spark in the forward group since returning from a fractured tibia.

Vladar backed up Jaroslav Halak (now 12-6-6) and has yet to appear in an NHL game.

Anton Blidh, activated for the game vs. Vegas after being sidelined by injury since training camp, was not assigned to Providence. In his fifth pro season, the vast majority of his time spent in the AHL, he would have to clear waivers to be sent to the minors.

Power shortage

Marchand getting back on track would be a big step forward in reviving the power play, which was blanked again (0 for 5) vs. Vegas and entered the break 0 for 15 across the most recent four games.

It’s the worst dry spell this season for the Bruins, who set a franchise record Dec. 14 through Jan. 13 with at least one power-play goal in 14 consecutive games.

The prior worst stretch this season was an 0-for-9 blanking over three games in early December.

Marchand, with only four power-play strikes for the season, scored only once on the power play over the record-setting 14-game run.

Coming up next

The Boston varsity will not practice again until Jan. 30 in Brighton, prior to a flight that afternoon to Winnipeg. The Bruins face the Jets the following night and follow that with a stop the next day in St. Paul to face the Wild, prior to returning to action at the Garden Feb. 4 vs. the Canucks.

The Bruins (70 points) entered the bye break in first place in the Atlantic Division with an 8-point lead over Tampa Bay and 9 over Florida.

The Lightning, also on their bye break, play only twice prior to Boston’s stop in Winnipeg. The Panthers don’t play again until Feb. 1.

Once back on the job, the Bruins (29-10-12) will still be in first place.

