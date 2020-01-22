Lauzon, who scored Boston’s first goal vs. Vegas, said after the win that he would be reassigned to Providence, but he did not expect to play Wednesday night against Lehigh Valley.

All three players were in uniform, though Vladar strictly as a backup, for Tuesday night’s 3-2 win over the Golden Knights at TD Garden.

Less than 24 hours after going on their week-plus “bye” break, the Bruins returned forward Karson Kuhlman, defenseman Jeremy Lauzon, and goaltender Dan Vladar to AHL Providence Wednesday.

Providence also plays Friday (Lehigh Valley) and Saturday (Hershey).

Lauzon was called up to the varsity Tuesday morning and pitched in with his first goal of the season. Kuhlman, who slotted back into the lineup recently when David Backes was waived to Providence, assisted on Lauzon’s goal. The ex-Minnesota Duluth Bulldog now has three assists in 11 games this season.

Vladar backed up Jaro Halak Tuesday and has yet to appear in an NHL game.

The Boston varsity will not practice again until Jan. 30 in Brighton, prior to a flight that afternoon to Winnipeg. The Bruins face the Jets the following night and follow with a stop the next day in St. Paul to face the Wild prior to returning to action at the Garden Feb. 4 vs. the Canucks.

The Bruins did not demote forward Anton Blidh, who suited up for the Vegas game, his first this season after getting hurt in a preseason game vs. the Flyers.

Now in his fifth pro season, the majority of his time spent in Providence, Blidh technically would have to clear waivers to be sent to Providence, unless his demotion were approved as a conditioning stint.

The Bruins (70 points) enter their break in first place in the Atlantic Division with an 8-point lead over Tampa Bay and 9 over Florida.

The Lightning play only twice prior to Boston’s game in Winnipeg. The Panthers don’t play again until Feb. 1. Once back on the job, the Bruins will still be in first place.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.