“Good pros. It didn’t surprise me,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said after his club improved to 29-10-12 and remained atop the Atlantic Division.

Third-period goals by Jake DeBrusk and David Krejci erased a sluggish, frustrating start Tuesday, and earned them a 3-2 win over the visiting Golden Knights.

After looking all too ready for their impending vacation, the Bruins took down the “out of office” auto-reply and put in an honest effort before punching out for their late-January break.

The Bruins hit the league-mandated bye week/All-Star break 8 points clear of the second-place Lightning (70 points to 62), who have two games to play before the Bruins return Jan. 31 at Winnipeg.

Advertisement

Atlantic representatives Cassidy (coach) and David Pastrnak (NHL goals leader, 37) will head to St. Louis on Thursday for the Friday-Saturday All-Star festivities. Many of their Black-and-Gold pals will head for warmer climes. If any of them were focused on this before puck drop, it didn’t show.

One of the reasons Cassidy expected a full-go affair was the previous game: a Sunday stinker in Pittsburgh that saw the Bruins blow a three-goal lead. Had that been a clean match, Cassidy reasoned, his club might have been content. But they had an edge at practice Monday, and were ready to go at the start — well, mostly so.

Jaroslav Halak, who turned back 27 shots, surrendered a softie 1:24 in. Vegas winger Mark Stone, one of the league’s most unheralded stars, had Zdeno Chara swiping left and right before sticking a backhand between the short-side post and Halak’s blocker. But Halak sharpened, beat only by a power-play rocket from rookie defenseman Nicolas Hague at 10:59 of the second. He stopped all 13 shots he saw in the third.

The Bruins didn’t sag after the early gaffe, pulling even on Jeremy Lauzon’s seeing-eye slapper at 11:40 of the first (his second career goal, on the day he was recalled from AHL Providence). It was a joyful moment for the 22-year-old from Val-d’Or, Quebec, who was brought up to provide a physical edge.

Advertisement

Jake DeBrusk is fired up after tying the game in the third period. Jim Davis/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

By the end of the second the Bruins were down, 2-1, after Hague’s strike, and trying to shake off an 0-for-5 performance on the power play.

Vegas arrived with a penalty kill that looked more like what new coach Peter DeBoer ran in San Jose: aggressive. Boston was doomed by its inability to win 50-50 pucks, think one move ahead of the sharp PK sticks, and create simple outlets for each other. Now 0 for 15 in the last three games, it is a slight concern (albeit after a club-record string of 14 games with a man-up goal).

“There were a few looks,” Cassidy said. “But not enough, and not enough support. They did a good job on their kill. We didn’t handle it as well as we could. I was kind of pleased how we didn’t let it bog us down in the third, and use it as a crutch.”

They also had no production — then, and by night’s end — from the top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, and Pastrnak. The stellar unit, a collective 0-0—0 with 11 shots on net, was kept off the scoresheet for the third time all season (42 games). The others: opening night at Dallas (2-1 win), and Jan. 14 at Columbus (3-0 loss).

Advertisement

Cassidy noted how the Bergeron line “kept pushing,” and two of the stifled power-play mainstays, DeBrusk and Krejci, lifted them. DeBrusk’s ripper of a snapshot 4:26 into the final frame tied the score, and set up Krejci for the winner with 7:42 to go.

Brad Marchand of the Bruins had to be on his toes to knock a puck out of the air during the second period. Jim Davis/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

On the tying goal, Halak, who has had a few misadventures playing the puck this season, earned a bold assist by charging to the top of the circle. He sent the rubber up the ice to Charlie Coyle, who used his frame to redirect it a streaking DeBrusk, who broke in and sent a screamer over Marc-Andre Fleury’s glove for his 15th of the year.

“It was a tough game out here,” said DeBrusk, who counted four shots into the chests of goalies in the last two games, including a couple breakaways. “They were pushing pretty good . . . I thought we started off the third period pretty well. We just made the right plays at the right time.”

The winner was a mix of skill and timing from Krejci, who missed the previous two games with an upper-body injury and was a question mark to play the final game before the break.

Brandon Carlo sent a wrister toward the net and Krejci, with good position in front, tipped the shot off Fleury’s left pad. All alone at the post, he jammed home a fortunate bounce.

“We talked about those games,” Krejci said of the recent 8-14 skid, which looked like 8-7-7 in the NHL’s generous standings. The Bruins were 20-3-5 on Dec. 3, but have sagged in recent weeks.

Advertisement

Forget about that, they will. Time for some Vitamin D, some beach time, a pina colada . . . whatever they want.

“We’re going to be resetting pretty good,” DeBrusk said. “I know I need it.”

Jeremy Lauzon (79) gets a hero’s welcome after scoring in the first period Tuesday. Jim Davis/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattyports.