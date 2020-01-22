“When you get on the board, you feel like everything comes easier for you,” the rookie backliner said late Tuesday night, after his second career goal helped the Bruins to their 3-2 win over the Golden Knights at TD Garden. “Your confidence is higher . . . it for sure helped.”

The baby-faced Lauzon is only 22 years old, with all of 18 games on his NHL résumé, and nearly every shift has that new-car smell. There is still no telling where, or how far, his ride will go.

It likely won’t be goal scoring that factors heavily in whether Jeremy Lauzon has a long, successful NHL career. He’s a defenseman, the most enticing part of his game weighted decidedly toward keeping his net clean. Points picked up at the other end of the sheet are just treats in his box of ice-chilled Cracker Jack.

All in all, it was a solid night’s work of 15:38 time on ice for Lauzon, the 52nd pick in the 2015 draft, who was called up from the AHL again on Tuesday morning and looks now to be on the cusp of finding regular work in Boston’s lineup. He’ll be assigned back to the WannaBs on Wednesday morning, but only because the varsity went on its bye break as of 9:33 p.m. Tuesday, with camp officially buttoned up until Jan. 30.

Lauzon’s presence was further proof that the composition of the Boston lineup is changing, and for a reason, first and foremost because the win over Vegas was only the ninth for the Bruins in the last seven weeks (9-7-7), a meager .391 win rate.

Alarming, no. Disappointing, you bet.

The Bruins tore it up for the first eight weeks of the season, losing only eight times in 28 outings (20-3-5), a .714 win rate, but then fell into a funk that management finally felt compelled to address over the last 10-14 days.

Up front, Brett Ritchie and David Backes both were waived and assigned to Providence. Karson Kuhlman (second assist on Lauzon’s goal), recovered from a broken tibia, rejoined the varsity. Lauzon was promoted, which had John Moore assigned to the press box. Anton Blidh, sidelined by injury since training camp, also was popped into the lineup vs. the Golden Knights, which sent Joakim Nordstrom skittering to the DND list.

The Bruins’ bench honors Jeremy Lauzon (79) after his first-period goal tied the gme at 1. Jim Davis/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

“What we’re trying to do . . . and again, I’ll be very open,” explained Cassidy, prior to leaving the Garden and prepping for his appearance at this weekend’s NHL All-Star Game, “we decided a couple of weeks ago, or whatever it was, that we needed a little more internal competition.”

Generally, noted Cassidy, that means looking to change first at the margins, among the group of forwards Nos. 7 through 12, and third-pairing blueliners.

So out with Ritchie and Backes, Moore and Nordstrom . . . in with Kuhlman, Blidh, and Lauzon. And maybe more, once everyone returns from their midwinter night’s dream. By the time they play again (on Jan. 31 in Winnipeg), there will be only slightly more than three weeks to go before the Feb. 24 trade deadline.

“We identified some guys who were playing well in Providence,” continued Cassidy. “And [Blidh] was one of them. We did it with Kuhlman, Lauzon — taking a veteran out in Moore. That was a bit by design these last two weeks to see if it would give us a little extra push . . . we’ll see where it leads us.”

There will be 30 games remaining in the regular season when the Bruins’ charter departs Jan. 30 for Winnipeg. The bet right now is that Kuhlman and Blidh and Lauzon all will be aboard, all aiming to keep their roster spots for the duration.

Lauzon made a strong case for staying, and not just with the goal, which pulled the Bruins into a 1-1 tie. He also finished plus-2 for the night and rolled up 1:54 of penalty-killing time, the highest kill time among the 13 players Cassidy deployed on the PK.

“I thought he played hard,” said Cassidy. “Competes all over the ice. We’ve seen that before [in his first 17 games], so we expected that. And scores a goal. Obviously, in a one-goal game, that matters.”

The method behind the goal also caught Cassidy’s eye.

“He did it the right way,” noted the coach.

After collecting a short backhand relay up the right wing wall from David Krejci, the alert Lauzon promptly stepped to his left and snapped off a rising shot from about 57 feet. Danton Heinen set the screen in front of goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, and Lauzon’s shot sailed high into the net.

Quick. Decisive. Emphatic.

“Didn’t overthink it,” added Cassidy. “Got it. Got off the wall. Made sure he pounded it so he gets by the first layer [of defense]. If it gets closer to the net, at least it’s not going to be a quick transition . . . we’ve been trying to instill that attitude in some of our other guys.”

The Bruins’ Danton Heinen (43) follows the flight of a shot by teammate Jeremy Lauzon as it gets past Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and into the net in the first period. Jim Davis/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

Some of that could benefit Charlie McAvoy, who now has logged 48 games this season and is still wanting for a goal. McAvoy fired four times against Vegas, landed three on Fleury, and seems to be awakening to the idea of shooting more, passing less. It has been a lesson for him.

Lauzon, the Quebec-born son of two doctors, appears to be a quick learner. His upside, at least at the moment, could be as a second-pairing defender, logging, say, 18-21 minutes a night, pairing up against first and second lines. Chip in a goal like Tuesday night, and it could be impossible for Cassidy to keep him out of the lineup.

Because, out of necessity, things are changing.

Kevin Paul Dupont