The Rangers are still deciding whether to deal Kreider, an unrestricted free agent and potential trade target of several teams. But the big winger, who was here as a replacement for injured teammate Mika Zibanejad , isn’t thinking about what could come next.

“It’s not something you worry about,” Kreider said at the NHL All-Star media day, amid a swirling mass of reporters at Stifel Theatre.

ST. LOUIS — Chris Kreider feels as if his name has been in trade rumors since he came out of Boston College in 2012.

“We’ve had some pretty good success recently,” he said. “We’ve dropped a few that we’d like to have back, but over the last couple weeks, it’s been so much fun.”

Asked if playing for Boston has ever crossed his mind, he wasn’t going there.

“I’m so thankful and appreciative to the New York Rangers for giving me the opportunity to live out my dream,” he said. “Until I’m not a Ranger, I’m a Ranger.”

Warmer oulook

Freezing rain and a spitting of snow greeted the NHL’s best and brightest for All-Star Weekend. That will not be the case next year.

South Florida will host the 2021 festivities, according to a report in The Athletic. The gala will land at the Panthers’ BB&T Center for the first time since 2003. If anything is going to curb the trend of stars choosing rest over representing at the league’s midseason showcase, it’s a vacation to nearby Fort Lauderdale, with its beaches, boats and balmy seabreezes.

Before he was concussed, Bruins netminder Tuukka Rask chose to skip St. Louis to rest, noting it was a “selfish” decision. Alex Ovechkin, who was elected Metropolitan Division captain, begged out for the second year in a row. Both will take a one-game suspension, per league rules. Unlike previous seasons, in which players have sustained minor injuries of mysterious nature in the days before the break, both Rask (age 32) and Ovechkin (34) acknowledged time off was more important.

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly told ESPN earlier this month skipping the event was a concern.

“Last year I was much more willing to look the other way,” Daly said. “But two years in a row is probably something we do need to address with the players’ association, so it doesn’t become a trend.”

One card the NHL could play, and one that had several fans among Bruins players who were polled last week: rotate the event among more enticing locations, such as Vegas, Los Angeles, Tampa or Sunrise.

“Especially if it’s going to be in the middle of a bye week,” Brad Marchand said last week. Marchand was honored to be an All-Star in 2017 and ’18, but was more thankful for the rest and family time (he escaped to Turks and Caicos).

“We’re expecting to have another good run, so we need the time to recover and feel good going into the playoffs,” Marchand said. If it’s in warm places, nice cities, then people want to go. I don’t think guys are eager to go to some of the cities around the league.”

Bruins defenseman John Moore, a Winnetka, Ill., native who started his NHL career in Columbus, had a different perspective.

“I want to take nothing away from St. Louis,” he said. “You think about the boost to the local economy. That’s a tangible thing. Should we be catering to million-dollar athletes because they want to be somewhere warm? I don’t know.”

Moore has sunny memories from his lone pro All-Star appearance. In 2011, at the AHL’s game in Hershey, Pa., his East team won and each player earned $500. “I bought my parents a snowblower,” he recalled. “Also, there was chocolate-flavored toothpaste in the hotel room.”

