Of course, Marie-Philip Poulin said. She kneeled next to Alexandre and put her arm around him. Memory made.

That was little Alexandre Letang, age 7, before the skills competition on Friday. As players were backslapping with each other before the event, he asked his dad, Kris, the Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman, if he could get a snapshot with one of his favorite stars.

ST. LOUIS — The luckiest ones at the All-Star Game are always the kids of the NHL stars. Sure, your dad is cool, but you see him plenty. Imagine getting to hang out with all your other hockey heroes, the absolute best of the best, in one place?

“My son really wanted to get a picture,” said Kris, Alex standing next to him in the visitors’ dressing room afterward. “He’s just starting to learn about hockey. It was a good moment for him to be with probably the best women’s hockey player in the world.”

Friday was a night for hockey’s elite, regardless of gender, to show off. The NHL let women participate in the skills competition for the second time — a year after Kendall Coyne Schofield finished seventh of eight Fastest Skater participants, Poulin, a former star at Boston University, and Hilary Knight were Shooting Stars — but the scene-stealer was the first-ever women’s 3 on 3 game. Ten Canadian women, selected by the league in consultation with women’s hockey greats, beat their American counterparts, 2-1, in a game that had both crowd and NHL stars buzzing.

The two 10-minute periods had frenetic pace and glittering goaltending; full marks to the Yanks’ Alex Rigsby Cavallini and Canada’s Ann-Renee Desbiens, the latter of whom made 15 saves and stopped Amanda Kessel’s head-high one-timer as the clock ran out.

These women, who fight for gold medals on the world stage, don’t quite get along once they buckle their helmets. It was a bit strange for them to share a dressing room at Enterprise Center.

“We wanted to celebrate a little bit,” Canadian forward Sarah Nurse said with a winner’s chuckle, “and we were looking across the room and we see the Americans.

Knight, who had a pro-USA crowd roaring when she slipped home a breakaway goal, said the teams didn’t say much in the room. When they met with reporters afterward, they were unified.

“We made history here,” she said. “Women’s hockey is going to be on the same platform some day, but it takes time . . . When we showed up, we’ve killed it. The young girl who’s looking at the TV can see a women’s hockey player. If she can see it, she’ll be it.”

In St. Louis and elsewhere in the women’s game, hope remains in combat with reality.

Those who participated here were paid a nominal (undisclosed) appearance fee but no prize money. The NHL said it will give $100,000 to girls’ hockey organizations. Meanwhile, the All-Star men on Saturday competed for a $1 million pot.

None of the 20 women invited to St. Louis can be seen in the National Women’s Hockey League. They and dozens of their peers boycotted the NWHL, in operation since 2015, amid doubts about the league’s viability. They formed the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association, whose barnstorming tour, called Dream Gap, continues in Philadelphia on Feb. 29. The USA-Canada rivalry resumes on Feb. 3, 5 and 8, with stops in Victoria and Vancouver, B.C., and Anaheim, Calif., respectively. Those games start at 10 p.m. on NHL Network.

NWHL games, including those of the undefeated Boston Pride (19-0-0), are on the pay streaming site Twitch.

The elite women hope the NHL will put its financial might behind a WNHL, as the progressive NBA has done, but the NHL refuses to play a role in the cessation of any startup leagues.

Contrast that with basketball, where the WNBA, established 1997 by late NBA commissioner David Stern, continues to set the bar for women’s pro sports. Earlier this month, it reached a pact with its players’ association that puts the maximum player salary at $215,000, nearly double the previous high. It guaranteed full salaries for players on maternity leave, with such benefits as a $5,000 childcare stipend and up to $60,000 in reimbursements for family planning costs, like adoption or fertility treatments. The league’s corporate partners see the value in backing those efforts.

The highest NWHL salary is $15,000. They and other women train with junior boys teams or book their own ice time, schlep their equipment around, and fund their own training while working day jobs. It is hardly conducive to advancing the sport.

“We’ve never had a professional women’s hockey league, let’s face it,” said Sportsnet commentator Cassie Campbell-Pascall, the former Team Canada captain. An eye-opening comment, given that she once served on the board of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League, which folded last year.

Will there be crickets until the next Olympics? What will be in place by Beijing 2022, some 24 months away? There was juice in the building Friday, and full-throated support from the men.

“Very competitive,” said Toronto winger Mitch Marner. “Super happy with how the fans reacted to it. That’s a crowd they deserve. A hell of a game to watch. Hopefully a league gets back up and running, and if not we can try to figure something out to help them out. Those girls deserve to play.”

It was a highlight of the weekend for David Pastrnak. “Some high-skill girls out there,” said the Bruins sniper, who stands side-by-side with Coyne Schofield in Dunkin Donuts commercials. Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel said the women “looked gassed” by the end. “The pace was non-stop,” he said. “[A score of] 2-1 in a 3 on 3 game? That says a lot about their compete level.” Chicago winger Patrick Kane said he wanted to see an expanded tournament next year. Capitals forward T.J. Oshie called it “very encouraging,” adding that his two daughters found a few new role models.

“They’re tremendous ambassadors,” Coyne Schofield said. “They’re fans of us just like we’re fans of them. They just don’t have the opportunity to watch our game 82 times of year like we are for them. They’re constantly asking us where we’re going, what we’re doing.”

The women are asking the same questions of the NHL, with affirmative responses containing few nuggets of concrete value.

“Let’s see how it goes tonight,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said before the event, when asked if the women would return next year. “They’re excited to be here. We’re excited to have them. The fact we can shine, using our light, a brighter light on the women’s game is a positive for them, the game, and young girls watching and aspiring to do the same thing.”

Sounds great. But what’s next?

Matt Porter