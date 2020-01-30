David Backes, waived by the Bruins Jan. 17, will not be playing for AHL Providence, the club announced.

At the time he was waived, the expectation among Bruins management was that the veteran winger would report to Providence after the NHL’s midseason break. But in a statement released Thursday, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said it was in best interest of Backes and the organization that he not play in Providence.

“After speaking with David, we have agreed that it is in the best interest of David and the Bruins for him not to play in Providence at this time,” Sweeney’s statement read. “David is fit and able to play, but in order to preserve all potential options for both David and the Bruins moving forward, we have decided this is the best course of action.”