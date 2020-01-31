On Wednesday, Sweeney announced that the Bruins and Backes agreed that it would not be in their mutual best interest for the 35-year-old center/wing to report to the club’s AHL affiliate in Providence.

Overall, though, Sweeney was typically vague about the future of the proud, well-liked veteran, who was waived off the Boston roster nearly two weeks ago.

For now, and likely until or unless Sweeney makes a deal prior to Feb. 24, Backes remains a man without a team, but still collecting on his five-year, $30 million contract that doesn’t expire until spring 2021. In the meantime, the Bruins gain a small amount of cap relief ($1.075M) on his annual cap hit of $6M.

Advertisement

“He’d like a different opportunity,” said Sweeney, though noting that Backes had not requested a trade, “if it’s not going to be [with the Bruins].”

Sweeney made his comments here hours ahead of the Bruins facing the Jets, Boston’s first game back after a scheduled 10-day bye break.

Backes, placed on waivers two weeks ago on Friday, did not immediately return an email sent to him by the Globe early Thursday afternoon. His agent, Wade Arnott, previously declined to return two emails seeking comment.

“David’s preference is obviously still to play in the National Hockey League,” said Sweeney. “He still believes he can play — he is fit to play. But at this time we’re not going to have him play. We’re going to see what options we have between now and the deadline and certainly moving forward.”

If Sweeney can move Backes, it likely would be in the type of deal he crafted two years ago when he tucked an unwanted Matt Beleskey, another of the GM’s underperforming, high-priced free-agent acquisitions, into the deal that brought Rick Nash to the Bruins from the Rangers.

Advertisement

Beleskey at the time was near the end of the third year of his five-year/$19M deal, signed in the summer of 2015, and the Bruins agreed to retain 50 percent of the remaining two-plus seasons on his contract, which carried an annual cap hit of $3.8m. The Bruins this season still carry $1.9M of Beleskey money on their 2019-20 books.

If the Bruins cannot deal Backes, his cap hit of $6M would be reduced to approximately $4.9M next season if he were to remain a waived player. It’s more likely the Bruins this June would buy out his final season, which would result in $1 million savings in terms of a cap hit — with $4M to be charged against the club’s 2020-’21 payroll and $1M the following season.

“We have some things we have to understand the landscape of, moving forward,” said Sweeney. “It’s mutually based. David would report and play [in Providence], but I think he would prefer not to at this stage and see if he could get back on our roster or somewhere else.”

Sweeney said he had spoken both to Backes and his agent, but when asked, offered little insight into the veteran’s state of mind regarding his current non-playing status.

“David’s the only one who’s going to be able to answer that,” said the GM. “I certainly have spoken to him directly on multiple occasions, as well as his representative. I would always want to be able to speak with a player, if available. I’ve met with him personally and spoken with him over the phone. He has been nothing but a professional in that regard . . . that does not come as a shock that he’s handled it as well as he has.”

Advertisement

Presumably, Backes, a 14-year vet closing in on 1,000 career games, is both disappointed and frustrated. He realized soon into his Boston tenure that he needed to trim weight and try to pick up some speed in the ever-faster NHL. He lost a few pounds, reported to his second Boston camp both lean and eager, but all the work paid minimal dividends. He spent much of the past couple of seasons trying to remain productive and relevant as a bottom-six winger and sometimes power-play front man at the crease.

“Again, I’m not going to speak for David,” said Sweeney. “He is disappointed, mostly because he wants to continue to play and impact our team . . . and he’s been a great teammate, despite what people may or may not believe about him as a player and such. He’s made an impact on our hockey club. He has taken it personally in that regard.

“But the roster is what it is and we are trying to figure that out going forward — and I am trying to be respectful to him, because he deserves it.”

Advertisement

When asked a best-case scenario from the Bruins’ perspective, Sweeney made it clear his immediate focus is on a potential trade.

“Would we explore situations where you could move a player and get some relief, or and/or assets?” he mused. “Yeah. I am going to explore everything that is possible to us. I don’t have a crystal ball as to what best-case scenario may present itself. We are in a situation here that we had roster decisions to make and that’s really where the ultimate decision was made. He was healthy, able to play, and we had other players . . . that we were going to put in situations to try and that’s the decision we had to make.”

Progress slow for Miller

Now nearly 10 months beyond first fracturing his kneecap, veteran defenseman Kevan Miller still has a “long, slow progression in front of him,” before getting back in action, said Sweeney.

“We’re going to be very cautious in how he goes about that,” added the GM. “We have a plan laid out. Those are week-to-week updates and opposed to day-to-day updates. . . so best to check back in a couple of weeks to see where we are. He won’t be integrated into practice for some time. We just need to give him the proper time to reinsert himself, hopefully, back into practice and we go from there.”

Miller, 32, first fractured his kneecap in his last game at the start of April and broke it again as he prepared to return to action in late May, in advance of the Stanley Cup Final. He was very encouraged by his progress over the summer and felt he was tracking toward a return to action in the early part of the 2019-’20 season.

Advertisement

Sweeney was more optimistic about defenseman Connor Clifton making it back in the more immediate future.

“Connor, I think, will be more on the shorter-term side of things,” he said. “He’ll get back to full strength, full on the ice, full motion . . . then he’ll reintegrate himself back into practice.”

Chara adjusts to bye week

Team captain Zdeno Chara, still on the job now 22 years into the grind, broke into the NHL long before bye breaks of 8-10 days became a mid-season norm.

Among the sport’s most devoted, if not maniacal, workers both on and off the ice, Big Z no doubt felt lost not to be at the rink the last week-plus.

“No, you just have to adjust,” said Chara, before taking the ice for his regular-season game No. 1,535. “I think that’s just a part of the new NHL — you’ve got to be able to adjust around things like this, having breaks in the schedule and different kind of back-to-to-back travels on so on.”

Case in point: The Bruins play again Saturday in St. Paul, then dash home to face the Canucks at the Garden on Tuesday and dart out that night for a game Wednesday night in Chicago.

“You have to be ready, when you come off the break, that you get back mentally to the stage where you need to compete,” added Chara.

Asked by a reporter if he “allowed” himself a day off during the hiatus, Chara offered a deadpanned, “Of course, yeah.”

“You’re a liar,” the long-time wag told Chara.

Chara’s deadpan turned into a wide-grin, then a chuckle, and then a hearty laugh.

“Two days?” said the wag.

Bigger laugh.

Rask returns to the net

Tuukka Rask, concussed on Jan. 14 and without a win since Jan. 11, was in the Boston net, looking to improve on his 17-4-6 record . . . Jeremy Lauzon, back up from AHL Providence after being summoned to Boston for a second time this season just before the bye break, partnered on a No. 3 pairing with Matt Grzelcyk . . . Jaro Halak, 2-2-1 over five consecutive appearances prior to the break, will get the start Saturday night in St. Paul . . . The back-to-back matchup, here and then St. Paul, was the first of seven back-to-backs on the Bruins’s schedule over the final 31 games of the regular season — maybe half of those necessitated by the bye hiatus. It’s a great vacation, but it comes with a price.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.