■ The Bruins hope the 10-day siesta between games has rejuvenated their scoring touch, particularly on the power play. They were blanked on the advantage (0-for-15) across the four games leading up to their scheduled siesta.

■ The Sons of Butch Cassidy remain atop the Atlantic Division, despite their game slipping of late, winning only slightly more than a third of their last 23 games (9-7-7). The hard-charging Bolts are only five points in arrears, with a game in hand.

WINNIPEG — Back to work here Friday night for the 29-10-12 Bruins, their legs and minds rested after their prolonged All-Star break as they take on the 25-22-4 Jets in the front half of a two-game road trip (stop No. 2 is Saturday night in St. Paul).

■ General manager Don Sweeney has just over three weeks to figure out if he can orchestrate a roster move prior to the NHL’s Feb. 24 trade deadline. Dealin’ Don has been among the busier GMs at the deadline the last two seasons, and he’ll likely be compelled again to shore up what has become a spotty and inconsistent offense over the last two months.

■ Called up Thursday from AHL Providence, Karson Kuhlman (F) and Jeremy Lauzon (D) likely will draw into the lineup vs. the Jets. Both were in uniform for last Tuesday’s win over Vegas.

■ The Jets were among only three clubs – along with Toronto and Philly in the East -- to lose hold of a playoff berth between Thanksgiving and the All-Star break. As of Friday morning, they were 25-22-4, three points out of a wild-card spot. The three clubs that wiggled their way back into the pack of 16: Tampa Bay, Columbus and Calgary.

■ Bruins tender Tuukka Rask, last seen departing the ice Jan. 14 in Columbus with a concussion, is expected back in the barrel against the Jets. Backup Jaro Halak is slated for the start in St. Paul, where the Wild also are below the cut line for postseason play and fading faster than a tie-dyed T-shirt from Yasgur’s Farm.

■ The WPG-MIN back-to-back is the first of seven such couplets on Boston’s schedule for the final 31 games of the regular season. And their next one comes quickly: after the Canucks visit the Garden on Tuesday, the Bruins face the Blackhawks the next night in Chicago. Of the 14 games in those back-to-backs, the Bruins play only four on home ice.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.