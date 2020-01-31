The win was the 30th this season for the Bruins, now 30-10-12 and still in first place in the Atlantic Division. They take on the Minnesota Wild Saturday night in St. Paul.

Jake DeBrusk knocked home the winner when he popped in a David Pastrnak feed to break a 1-1 tie with 3:07 gone in the third period.

WINNIPEG — Rested and restless, the Bruins returned from their mid-winter bye break as a chippier version of themselves and cashed in a couple of power-play goals to pin a 2-1 loss on the Jets here Friday night at Bell MTS Place.

The highlight of the opening 20:00 was the old-fashioned hip check that Charlie McAvoy used to drop Mark Scheifele, the big center caught with his head down in open ice. Real thump. Neal Pionk responded by jumping McAvoy — because that’s what happens in 2020 on big, clean hits.

Advertisement

Pionk drew an extra two minutes in penalties, and another minor on the Jets quickly left the Bruins with a 5-on-3 manpower advantage that led to the tying goal. Patrice Bergeron potted the equalizer, snapping in a pinpoint wrister from the right circle, beating Laurent Brossoit to the far side.

McAvoy was caught standing and watching on the Jets’ opening goal earlier in the first when Nikolaj Ehlers zipped down the left wing, curled behind the net and dished a velvety feed from near the right post. Left unguarded low in the left wing circle, Patrik Laine snapped home the 1-0 lead.

Things became feistier in the second. No scoring, but some good fun . . . like a souped-up Zamboni ride back to the ’80s.

With 3:28 gone, Brad Marchand and Ehlers squared off. Rare that Marchand gets in a true scrap, but Ehlers stared him down at center ice and Marchand finally flipped. Marchand picked up an extra 2:00 PIMs for instigating the battle.

Advertisement

Brandon Carlo, usually mild mannered, was especially feisty, flipping Scheifele out of Tuukka Rask’s crease at 5:12, and getting tagged with a two-minute penalty — just an appetizer for the fourth-year Boston blue liner.

Midway through the second period, Gabriel Bourque put a clean hit on Charlie Coyle and Carlo felt compelled to jump Bourque. Not smart. The officials rung up Carlo for 17 minutes — two for instigating, five for fighting, and a 10-minute misconduct. Not a guy the Bruins want to lose for 17:00.

More fireworks followed at 15:30 when Karson Kuhlman dropped Mathieu Perreault with a hit in the slot, the Jets winger folding up and heading to the room with what looked like a shoulder injury. Luca Sbisa filed an immediate objection and began beating on Kuhlman, and this time it was Sbisa who was bundled up for 17 PIMs — 2, 5, and 10.

Through 40:00, the Bruins had logged 41 penalty minutes in what unofficially turned into a throwback ’80s night. It only lacked Phil Collins belting out something “In the Air Tonight.”