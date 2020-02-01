Oh, and when they weren’t going full food fight, John Belushi Animal House-style, their 2-1 win also included a couple of power-play goals by Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk .

ST. PAUL — Prior to skating out here to take on the struggling Wild Saturday night, the Bruins banked their 30th win of 2019-20 just 24 hours earlier in Winnipeg and did it with an uncharacteristic swagger that included three fights, one with an attached 10-minute misconduct, a total 39 penalty minutes overall.

“Definitely a physical game,” said defenseman Brandon Carlo, who led the Black-and-Gold parade to the penalty box with no fewer than 19 PIMs. “Fun to kinda jump right back into it. I think we did a really good job of handling that style of play.”

Advertisement

It was in the same Bell MTS arena two years before that Bruce Cassidy, roughly two years into his bench tenure, lauded Carlo’s overall work in development. If only, noted the coach, the lanky backliner could increase the grit in his game.

“Wish he could take some mean pills,” said Cassidy.

Just back from the 10-day bye break, it appeared the 6-foot-5-inch Carlo spent his vacation at a UFC boot camp.

With 4:12 gone, amid a pileup around Tuukka Rask’s net, the long-armed Carlo reached into the crowd and tossed Jets No. 1 center Mark Scheifele right out of the bar. Scheifele, banged around all night, got the message.

Just over five minutes later, Carlo rolled up a 17:00 PIM bundle (2 minutes instigator, 5 fighting, 10 misconduct) when he went after Gabriel Bourque, retaliation for the left-winger’s hit on Boston’s Charlie Coyle.

The hit on Coyle wasn’t all that egregious, but no one on either side was much interested in style assessments. The tone of the evening was set late in the first period when Charlie McAvoy upended Scheifle — the night’s piñata — with a big, clean hip check in open ice. Neal Pionk took McAvoy to task for the hit, and the remaining two-plus periods had both sides playing with a snarl more typically featured in playoff hockey.

Advertisement

For the Bruins, it was a clear message of attitude adjustment. Both the front office and coaching staff have had to ponder the squad’s battle level of late. No, the ’80s aren’t walking through that door here in the 2020, but pugnacity still counts for something, a lesson the Bruins learned all too well last June when they couldn’t match the Blues, pushback for pushback, in the Stanley Cup Final.

“Part of the message . . . ,” said Cassidy, who turned a postgame question about Carlo into a general statement abut his team, “. . . was definitely about being harder to play against, and building in these types of games if they’re out there for you. It was there. It presented itself.”

Getting dragged into fights, noted Cassidy, “is something our team needs . . . and typically responds well.”

As for Carlo specifically, Cassidy was happy to see the moxie.

“At the end of the day, Brandon was a big part of that as well,” noted the coach. “He wanted to play harder. He’s a big boy, wanted to take care of the front of the net.”

In his previous 281 regular-season games across three-plus NHL seasons, Carlo amassed 163 penalty minutes. He finished Game No. 282 with a total of 19. Mean pills.

Advertisement

“I definitely want to be engaged physically,” said Carlo, a fixture in the club’s top four defensive rotation since breaking in his rookie year with Zdeno Chara his partner on the left side. “I think at times it’s going to show a little bit more, depending on the style of game and style of play — I am not going to instigate anything most of the time, but overall I am not going to back down from the physicality aspect, I guess you could say.”

Bruins turn on power

The two power-play goals against Winnipeg, on only four chances, snapped a four-game drought (0 for 15 overall) that the Bruins carried into their vacation. The four-game blanking had been their worst of the season. “Some of it is quicker puck movement, less forcing of plays,” said Cassidy, detailing the prior man-up dysfunction. “I think we’ve kinda tried to hit a home run a lot of times instead of just moving the puck around and taking the available shot. Eventually, things will go your way.” . . . Cassidy showed a slightly different look on the PP at the start of the second period, which had the Bruins left with 31 seconds of advantage time. He put Matt Grzelcyk back at point duty with PP quarterback Torey Krug, which allowed the Bruins to have two defensemen out there when play turned even . . . Jaroslav Halak (12-6-6) was in the net vs. the Wild, who entered the night six points out of a playoff berth . . . Former Coyle, who played for the Wild, entered the night with a 9-18—27 line in 52 games. Ryan Donato, whom the Bruins sent here a year ago in trade for Coyle, entered with a 9-6—15 ledger in 45 games . . . The Bruins will enjoy a day off Sunday and return to practice Monday in Brighton to tune up for Tuesday’s visit by Vancouver. Jim Benning’s Canucks stood at 29-18-4 and on top of the Pacific Division as of Saturday morning.

Advertisement

Kuraly sits this one out

Sean Kuraly was designated to the Xcel Energy Center press box because Cassidy was not impressed with his compete level the night before in Winnipeg. Par Lindholm, a scratch vs. the Jets, drew back into the order. “We’re going to make that switch,” Cassidy said after the late-morning workout. “Lindy’s played well. Sean, again, we’ve got to pull a little more competitive spirit out of his game. That’s what we’re looking for.” . . . Danton Heinen, dealing with a minor injury incurred in the Jets game, was a game-time decision. If unable to suit up, he would sit in favor of Anton Blidh, who was summoned from AHL Providence just prior to the bye . . . Cassidy made a point of saying he’d like more compete — particularly in fetching pucks and making plays — from the likes of a number of younger forwards, including Anders Bjork, Jake DeBrusk and Heinen. “These guys we rely on for offense,” he said, emphasizing that the message to them is, “Hey, we still need to be hard, and that’s the ultimate goal as we get closer to April. You’re not going to get it from every guy every night, tonight might be a different guy.” . . . Cassidy on whether general manager Don Sweeney will be able to upgrade the lineup as the Feb. 24 trade deadline approaches: “I’d be good if traded for [Connor] McDavid and [Leon] Draisaitl . . . I’d be OK with it.”

Advertisement

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.