The win, with Jaro Halak (25 saves) in net, sent the Bruins back home with a perfect 2-0 mark in their back-to-back road games out of their recent bye break.

Torey Krug scored twice and picked up a pair of assists for a season-best four-point night. David Pastrnak (1-2—3) connected for his league-high 38th goal of the season — equaling his career-high mark of last season. Brad Marchand also had a power-play goal and assist.

ST. PAUL — One night after trading punches and facewashes with the Winnipeg Jets, the Bruins used softer, surgical hands here, striking for a trio of power-play goals en route to a streamlined 6-1 win over the Wild in front of 18,009 at the Xcel Energy Center.

Advertisement

They are back on Garden ice Tuesday night to face the Vancouver Canucks — the start of another back-to-backer that will have them facing the Blackhawks Wednesday in Chicago.

“Make the easy play, move the puck a little quicker,” said coach Bruce Cassidy, noting how his power play, dormant prior to the recent bye break, came alive with five power-play goals in two nights. “And . . . take what’s available. Teams have taken away some of [Pastrnak’s] shot on that elbow, so it comes over to the other elbow — Marchand’s side — so that’s going to be open.”

Mats Zuccarello broke Halak’s shutout bid with 5:29 left in the third, and then Anders Bjork and Jake DeBrusk connected 31 seconds apart to round out the scoring.

All in all, a far easier, breezier night for the Bruins than the night before in Winnipeg, thanks primarily to the sizzling power play that went 3 for 3 in the second period. The man-up binge had the Bruins in front, 4-0, after 40:00.

Krug connected at both even strength and on the power play to build the 2-0 lead by the 4:39 mark of the second.

Advertisement

For his first, he took possession of a Par Lindholm dish high in the slot and then stickhlanded through traffic in the slot before connecting on a doorstep backhander for the lone goal of the first period.

Krug’s second, the first of the three power-play strikes, came at 4:39 of the second. Set up in the right circle off of Marchand’s feed, his shot hit goalie Devan Dubnyk on the arm, then hit the post, and then ricocheted into the net off Dubnyk’s back.

Bingo. Bango. Bongo. Nothing makes nights easier than an efficient, intimidating power play.

“It reestablishes some confidence, some swagger that maybe some guys lost, or the unit lost in general,” said Krug, noting the benefit of a revived power play. “We scored a few different ways with it as well . . . 5 on 3 [in Winnipeg]. And [David] Krejci was plugged into the unit on Pasta’s goal. It just gives us confidence to make plays and realize that when we have that swagger, and we’re moving the puck really quick . . . not being stagnant, moving the puck . . . we can score against anyone. We need it to win games. It’s important for us to get it going.”

The Wild, their chances dwindling to pick off a wild-card spot in the West, kept hurting themselves with cheap penalties in the second, and kept watching the Bruins cash them in like store coupons for easy goals.

Advertisement

Eric Staal was whistled off for interference at 5:21 of the second and it took the Bruins only 34 seconds for Marchand to drill in a one-timer for the 3-0 lead. Krug provided the primary feed, mattress stuffing for his four-point night. His best single-game production had been a 1-2—3 outing vs the Wild back on Nov. 23.

The gut punch for the St. Paulists came with 4:31 to go in the second and this time it was Pastrnak collecting a free puck low in the left wing circle and popping it high by Dubnyk. It was his league-high 38th of the season, and also his league-high 17th on the man-advantage.

The Bruins were shut out (0 for 15) on the power play in their four games headed into the recent bye break. By the end of 40:00 here, they had collected a total five of PPGs across five periods in two nights. The goals: Patrice Bergeron, Jake DeBrusk, Krug, Marchand and Pastrnak.

Pastrnak also had a pair of assists, leaving him 1-2-3 into the third period. He also assisted on both Boston goals in Friday night’s 2-1 win at Winnipeg.

Pastrnak should easily hit the 50-goal mark, the first Bruin to reach the coveted plateau since Cam Neely in 1993-94, back when Michael Jackson CDs were the craze and Boomers were still asking their local post office for e-mail stamps.

“I think it would mean a lot to him,” said Cassidy. “Players are going to tell you, coaches are going to tell you, ‘Hey, it’s about the team, it’s about the [logo]. Of course it is. We all know that. But if he’s scoring goals, that helps the team and that helps the [logo]. When he’s going like that, it’s good. And I think it’s good for the fan base as well — they’re rooting for these guys to have individual success.”

Advertisement

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.