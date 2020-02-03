Boston’s No. 52 played the first 52 games this season, but was an able-bodied spectator for No. 53. After Monday’s practice, he acknowledged he understood the hammer his coach holds. That doesn’t mean he’s OK with it hitting him.

Kuraly, the fourth-line center, was a healthy scratch Saturday in Minnesota, the latest in a series of messages sent from coach Bruce Cassidy that lagging play won’t be tolerated.

When the Bruins were on their bye break, Sean Kuraly had a refreshing respite with several teammates in Puerto Rico. Then he was handed some unwelcome time off.

“Absolutely,” when asked if he was upset by the scratch. “I’ve maybe not played my best lately, but it’s the coach’s decision, and you go with it.”

Kuraly isn’t relied on for big offensive numbers; he set a career high last year with eight goals and 21 points in 71 games, and has 4-13—17 so far this year. But one goal and two assists in his last 14 games is below his standard. When he and his linemates (typically Joakim Nordstrom and Chris Wagner) are on, they fatigue opponents with strong, speedy forechecking, often helping the Bruins’ higher-skill lines take advantage. Cassidy hasn’t seen much of that lately, Kuraly’s overall presence lacking.

“I’m not saying it’s gone every night; it’s just, consistently getting it out of him,” Cassidy said Monday. “That line plays a lot of minutes when they’re on. I think they’ve lost a bit of their [offensive] zone puck possession game, where they were wearing teams down just by forcing them to defend. Hopefully they’ll find that again.”

Kuraly, who could suit up Tuesday against Vancouver, is certainly not the first Bruin to take a healthy scratch this season.

Punitive practices, informally known as bag skates, are a thing of the past in today’s NHL, where teams, including the Bruins, often manage practice workloads with wearable devices, and each team gets a mandatory day off per week. Coaches looking to send messages often shrink a player’s ice time.

It would be a stunner if Cassidy benched established stars like Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, and David Pastrnak, but Jake DeBrusk and Anders Bjork have been stapled to the pine in a few periods of games this year. Another young winger, Danton Heinen, watched from the press box Dec. 31 in New Jersey.

Regulars Wagner (Dec. 23 against Washington) and Nordstrom (Jan. 21 against Vegas) had their stints as the extra forward. Those at the fringes of the lineup have it tougher. Par Lindholm has sat 17 times in his first year as a Bruin. Before they were cut from the varsity, Brett Ritchie and David Backes took more than their share of scratches.

Defensemen are not immune, either. John Moore has missed the last three games, and six in total, with rookie Jeremy Lauzon making a case. Moore, returning from offseason shoulder surgery last month, knocked (since-injured) rookie Connor Clifton out of the lineup. One of the Bruins’ brightest young back liners, Matt Grzelcyk, was annoyed when Cassidy sat him Jan. 14 in Columbus. A week later, he said it was a reset for his game.

Kuraly was getting there on Monday.

“Maybe it’s good to get some perspective, maybe,” he said. “But you never want to sit out. I don’t think I’m feeling any more refreshed.”

General manager Don Sweeney, who has until Feb. 24 trade deadline to augment this group for the stretch run, has first looked inward. In consultation with Cassidy last month, he called up forwards Karson Kuhlman and Anton Blidh and defenseman Lauzon to push the established players.

Cassidy praised fourth-liner Blidh as a hard-edged winger with lots of energy, similar to Kuhlman (now skating on David Krejci’s line). With 29 games left in the regular season, he is making a case to stick around, the coach said.

“It’s good to see,” Cassidy said of Blidh. “It’s a short sample size, but he’s got a good motor.”

Heinen returns

Heinen, unavailable on Saturday because of a lower-body injury, practiced in full and could be ready to face the Canucks . . . Cassidy termed Nordstrom’s absence from practice a maintenance day . . . Clifton (who has missed 13 games with an upper-body injury) and Kevan Miller did not practice. Sweeney said Jan. 31 that Miller has a “long, slow progression” ahead before returning to the lineup . . . Providence center Jack Studnicka was named AHL player of the week after putting up a 3-2—5 line in two games. He began the week with a five-point showing at the AHL All-Star game, one of his three goals standing as the winner in the championship of the round-robin tournament. The 20-year-old is making the most of his first full pro season (17-18—35 in 46 AHL games, with a league-best five shorthanded goals) . . . Bruins first-rounder Johnny Beecher is showing a bit of a mean streak. The Michigan freshman was suspended one game by the Big Ten for head-butting an opponent Saturday against Ohio State. The Michigan Daily student newspaper reported the 6-foot-3-inch center threw a tantrum after his ejection, shouting a curse word toward an official and slamming his stick . . . Torey Krug, speaking about the idea of rust after a bye week, eagerly took a swipe at pal Brad Marchand: “That short of a break, it was only a week, so you still have your hands. Everyone except Marchy. He’s still looking for his.” . . . Tuukka Rask, seeing a larger-than-usual media group in the dressing room: “Football season must be over!”

