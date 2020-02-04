■ The Canucks, first place in a tightly-packed Pacific, have 65 points (the Bruins hit that mark on Jan. 11). Three points ahead of the surprising second-place Oilers, Vancouver won five in a row before dropping a shootout decision at Carolina on Sunday. After visiting the Islanders and Hurricanes, the Canucks finish a three-in-four on Causeway Street.

■ Boston, leading the Atlantic by five points (74 points to Tampa’s 69), has a shot to overtake Metro-best Washington (75 points) for tops in the East. The Capitals host the bottom-feeding Kings. The Lightning have Vegas in town. This time of year is fun.

A few quick laps before the Bruins (31-10-12) welcome the Canucks (30-18-5) in a cross-continent match of first-place teams . . .

Advertisement

■ The Bruins will see Vancouver again on Feb. 22, at the end of their Western Canada three-in-four. Already boasting a young core of Elias Pettersson (lethal shot, slick with the puck), sniper Brock Boeser, new captain Bo Horvat and Calder candidate Quinn Hughes, the ‘Nucks have enjoyed a breakout season from forward J.T. Miller, ex-of Tampa (20-33—53 in 53 games) and a career year from netminder Jacob Markstrom (.917 save percentage).

■ A few possible lineup changes for the Bruins: Danton Heinen (lower body) could return after a one-game respite, and Joakim Nordstrom (maintenance day at Monday’s practice) could be in. That could leave Sean Kuraly, Par Lindholm or Anton Blidh on the outs, though Blidh in particular has been promising in a fourth-line forechecking/shot-blocking/penalty-killing role.

■ The Bruins’ power play, 5 for 8 since the All-Star bye break, was 0 for 15 entering the nine-day layoff. “I think it helped us to be away and not have any practice time,” coach Bruce Cassidy said Monday. “When you don’t score, you’re overthinking it — players and coaches alike. We’re trying to find solutions. I’m not the kind of guy who’s just going to watch it and do nothing. I’m probably, ‘Let’s try this,’ and then you’re overthinking it.”

Advertisement

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattyports.