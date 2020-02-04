The Bruins, a season-worst 0 for 15 in four games entering the nine-day layoff, returned blazing on the man up. They cashed in 5 of 8 opportunities entering Tuesday’s game against the Canucks.

The Bruins did not hold a secret power-play meeting during their late-January bye break. Sure, they could have jumped on a conference call or texted each other with new ideas, but no one felt the need.

“I think it helped us to be away and not have any practice time,” coach Bruce Cassidy said Monday. “When you don’t score, you’re overthinking it — players and coaches and players alike. We’re trying to find solutions. I’m not the kind of guy who’s just going to watch it and do nothing. I’m probably, ‘Let’s try this,’ and then you’re overthinking it.”

They took what was there. They didn’t force anything.

“We went back to stickhandling a little bit less and being more assertive with our passes and putting the puck on net a little more,” said Patrice Bergeron, who plays the slot (bumper) position. “We talk about what might be open that night, and then use our instincts.”

They were sharp Saturday in Minnesota, going 3 for 3 in the second period alone. They scored on a cross-ice pass (Brad Marchand to Torey Krug), a one-timer (Marchand from Krug), and a net-front scramble (David Pastrnak finishing, everyone but Krug hunting the puck).

“I would say we talk every single night about a potential new play,” said Krug, the PP quarterback, who tries to set up Marchand and Pastrnak in the circles. “Whether it comes to fruition or not is a different story. Pasta’s always the guy who likes to come up with some ridiculous plays. We try them here and there.”

Though they won’t force the puck to him, they would like to provide net-front man Jake DeBrusk (17 goals) a few more chances.

“It’s something we discussed,” Krug said. “At the very least, get him excited to touch the puck and make some plays. He’s done a lot, he’s taken a beating in front of the net, and he’s done a great job for us.

“Hopefully he can get rewarded with a few more touches and make some things happen, give us a different look and make the penalty killers think about something new.”

The Bruins entered Tuesday with the league’s second-best power play (27.2 percent, 2.3 percent behind Edmonton). Vancouver was 13th on the penalty kill (81.5 percent).

Don’t sell the penalty kill short, either. The Bruins, third in the league in efficiency (84.2 percent), killed their first 10 penalties upon returning. Vancouver (23.0) was eighth on the man-up.

. . .

Danton Heinen was scratched for performance reasons, Cassidy said, rather than the sore foot (from a blocked shot Friday in Winnipeg) that kept him out of Saturday’s game in Minnesota. Sean Kuraly, after taking a healthy scratch Saturday, opened Tuesday as the No. 3 left wing.

This all fits with the theme of creating competition in the lineup, the goal over the last several weeks. Par Lindholm and Anders Bjork, Cassidy said, did enough to keep their spots as No. 4 center and No. 3 right wing.

“We were looking for a little bit more from a few players,” Cassidy said. “This was a way to get their attention . . . It’s minutes, it’s conversations, video 1 on 1, or the tough ones, where you come out of the lineup.

“We try not to determine our lineup from the previous game, in terms of, ‘We won, we can’t change the lineup.’ I think some coaches certainly follow that philosophy. Win or lose, we’ve always felt we can change the lineup if it’s the right thing to do.”

Cassidy said before puck drop that Joakim Nordstrom, who missed practice Monday for a “maintenance day,” has an allergy issue and was kept off the ice. He could be back by the weekend. Anton Blidh remained in the lineup as a fourth-line left wing.

. . .

Tuukka Rask got the start, his first since stopping 37 of 38 at Winnipeg last Friday. Jaroslav Halak will take the net Wednesday in Chicago. It’s likely Rask would start the front end of the Saturday-Sunday matinee set with Arizona and Detroit (the latter on the road) . . . The Bruins will see Vancouver again Feb. 22, at the end of their Western Canada run of three games in four nights . . . After visiting the Islanders and Hurricanes, the Canucks finished a 3-in-4 on Causeway Street. First place in a tightly packed Pacific Division, they had won five in a row before dropping a shootout decision at Carolina on Saturday . . . From the former Bruin files: Loui Eriksson, two years left on his deal at $6 million a pop, stood a meager 5-5—10 in 34 games entering Tuesday. Tim Schaller (5-1—6 in 47 games), skating on the fourth line, was scratched four of his previous six. Another local product, ex-NU Husky Adam Gaudette, has had some encouraging stretches in his sophomore season (8-15—23 in 43 games).

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com.