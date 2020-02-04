There are 73 players in the league with a higher annual price tag, 50 of them forwards. Pastrnak has more goals (38) than all of them.

The Bruins have David Pastrnak locked up for another three years at one of the most mind-bending contracts in the NHL: He will make $6.667 million against the salary cap.

Let’s get this out of the way, first:

So there is no danger of Boston’s hockey team losing an elite superstar in his prime, at least not right now. He’s under contract through age 26. Anything in pro sports is subject to change, but for now, the local hockey team is putting out an enjoyable product and making the right moves.

Advertisement

There was a lot of that on display Tuesday night at TD Garden as the Bruins took down the visiting Canucks, 4-0, at TD Garden. The Canucks (30-19-5) lead the Pacific Division, while the Bruins (32-10-12, 76 points) remained 1 point behind the Capitals (36-13-5, 77 points) in the race for the NHL’s best record.

Goals by Charlie Coyle, Brad Marchand, David Krejci, and Karson Kuhlman put them on top, in a game the Canucks had little chance.

They couldn’t muster anything on 25 shots on Tuukka Rask, who put up shutout No. 7 of the season.

About the only gripe: the Bruins’ formidable power play (second in the league) went 1 for 6, despite having three 5-on-3 chances. There’s always something.

Here are some observations from Causeway Street:

■ The Bruins were dealing with an opponent at less than full strength; the Canucks came to town at the end of a three-in-four stretch, their body clocks adjusting from Pacific to Eastern Standard Time. The Bruins, their game strong of late, took advantage.

■ The Bruins led, 2-0, after 40 minutes, and doubled up the visitors in shots (30-15). It could have been double the score, too, had netminder Jacob Markstrom not come to play.

Advertisement

The lanky Swede (6 foot 6 inches, 202 pounds) made 28 saves through two periods, denying Pastrnak on three golden chances — a first-period one-timer from the high slot, a quick break-in in the second, and a power play hammer in the second. Markstrom also booted away a loud Krejci one-timer in the middle frame.

Markstrom collected the win in last season’s wild 8-5 meeting in November. Different flavor of soup Tuesday, and he was more than good enough to steal a point for the Canucks.

■ Through 40 minutes, Markstrom made more saves on shorthanded breakaways by the Bruins (2; Coyle and Chris Wagner, both in the second) than the Canucks registered shots on their two power plays (0 shots).

■ The Bruins played with bite. Matt Grzelcyk dumped Elias Pettersson on his first shift, a tone-setter, though late and behind the play, and showed surprising strength by outmuscling Canucks captain Bo Horvat for a loose puck in front late in the second. Sean Kuraly, returning from a healthy scratch, threw four hits through 40:00, while Wagner had five.

■ The Bruins cracked Markstrom with 5:36 left in the first, when a Charlie McAvoy shot from the point produced a big rebound off the pad. The Canucks didn’t pick up Coyle, who curled high in the slot and came cruising down Broadway to pick up the rebound and pot his 10th goal of the season. Coyle has 8 points (3-5--8) in his last 11 games.

Advertisement

■ The Canucks challenged for offside and hey, the Bruins had a review go their way. Though it appeared Kuraly hadn’t cleared the zone when McAvoy pushed the puck over the blue line on a re-entry, McAvoy held his skate in the air and didn’t touch the puck, essentially creating a delayed offside until Kuraly reached the painted striped.

■ No team has more overturned goals than the Bruins (five), who are tied with the Blues and Jets in that dubious category.

■ The Bruins didn’t score on the resulting power play, the Canucks tagged for a delay-of-game bench minor, and didn’t score on their first three power plays. That included 59 seconds of a 5 on 3 in the second period, when Vancouver’s Troy Stecher pitched a backhand over the glass and fellow defenseman Alex Edler tripped Marchand.

That was a big kill for Vancouver, under siege and outshot, 20-13, to that point. They had a power-play chance at 9:48 of the second, when Anders Bjork hooked Horvat during an offensive-zone battle. They couldn’t manage a shot, and Wagner’s pass interception gave him two shorthanded breakaway cracks at Markstrom.

■ Rask wasn’t asked to do much, the Bruins keeping most shots to the outside and turning the net-front thicket into a field. Of note, Rask made a shoulder save on a Horvat break with 7:50 to go in the second.

■ Just when the Canucks were thinking about stealing a point, the Bruins unable to extend a one-goal lead, Marchand made it 2-0 with 4:25 left in the period by dunking a quick centering feed from Patrice Bergeron.

Advertisement

■ Krejci made it 3-0 at 14:09 of the third, the product of a give-and-go with Kuraly in the right corner. A Canucks defender got a stick on the return pass, causing Krejci to whiff his first attempt. It also threw Markstrom off rhythm and Krejci sniped the second effort.

■ Kuhlman’s net-front redirect pinballed in at 18:50 for the 4-0 final. It was his first goal of the season.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattyports.