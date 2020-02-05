McAvoy, stymied through his first 51 games, rushed to the net as the Bruins broke into the offensive zone. David Krejci passed to his left for Jake DeBrusk and DeBrusk then wired a pass to the right post for McAvoy to direct past Blackhawks goaltender Robin Lehner.

CHICAGO — Charlie McAvoy’s first goal of the season, with 1:19 gone in overtime, handed the Bruins a 2-1 victory over the Blackhawks Wednesday night and lifted them into first place in the NHL standings.

The victory lifted the Bruins to a 33-10-12 record and gave them 78 points, 1 point ahead of the Washington Capitals in the overall standings.

It was Boston’s fifth straight win, and fourth since returning from the All-Star break.

The Blackhawks didn’t do much right in the opening 40:00. They generated only 13 shots, including a stretch of some 10 minutes in the first period in which they didn’t land a single shot.

However, they did score first after a scoreless first period.

Only 47 seconds after Krejci was whistled off for a rare boarding penalty (only the fifth of his career), Alex DeBrincat potted a goal for the 1-0 lead, rushing in from the back door after Patrick Kane launched a wrister from the right wing circle. Amid Brandon Carlo wrestling in the crease with Kirby Dach, Kane’s shot popped out to the left side and the opportunistic DeBrincat smacked it by Jaroslav Halak for the lead at 6:50.

The Bruins were back with the equalizer at 12:49, Sean Kuraly connecting after he carried behind the net, curled out from behind the right post and wristed in a flat-angle wrister that squeezed in between Lehner’s pads.

Charlie Coyle helped provide a screen, setting up at the right post with Jonathan Toews – what appeared to keep Lehner from getting a good luck at the Bruins winger.

The power-play goal by the Hawks was the first allowed by the Bruins since getting back to work Jan. 31. In the previous three games, they were a perfect 13 for 13 on the kill.

Kuraly had a team-high four shots on net through the first two periods, in which the Bruins outshot the Hawks, 27-13.

The Hawks appeared to take a 2-1 lead with 1:55 to go in regulation when Drake Caggiula whisted a puck by Halak off the rush, the Hawks attacking on a delayed penalty call.

However, the officials took the goal off the board because the whistle had been blown just before Caggiula fired. Hawks defenseman Olli Maatta was guilty of a hand pass, just before Caggiula took possession.

Time soon expired and the clubs headed to OT.

