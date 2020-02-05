■ Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy officially will complete his third full season (Game No. 246) behind the Boston bench, after taking over for Claude Julien on Super Bowl Parade Day in 2017.

A short stack of puck pancakes to savor prior to the Bruins-Hawks matchup here at 8 p.m.

CHICAGO — Greetings from the City of Broad Shoulders, where the Bruins slept in Wednesday morning and skipped their traditional day-of-game workout after an efficient, convincing 4-0 win over the Canucks Tuesday night on Causeway Street.

Cassidy, rewarded with a multi-year contract extension prior to this season, improved his points percentage with Boston to .678 (149-62-34) with the win over Vancouver.

His win percentage (149/245): .608.

The Bruins also have gone 22-20 in the playoffs, including a Game 7 loss to the Blues in last year’s Stanley Cup Final, with Cassidy behind the bench.

Closing in on completing three full seasons behind the Montreal bench, Julien has gone 114-110-29 in his second tour as Habs boss.

■ Jaro Halak, who sat and watched Tuukka Rask’s third shutout of the season, will get the call in the Boston net. Halak, 13-6-6, breezed to a 6-1 win Saturday night in St. Paul. Rask improved to 19-4-6 with the shutout.

■ The game here will complete their second back-to-back matchups since returning from their bye break only last Friday night. By Sunday evening, they will have logged three consecutive back-to-backs (Jets-Wild; Canucks-Hawks; Coyotes-Red Wings) over the course of 10 days.

■ In their three games back (all wins) since the break, the Bruins have trailed on the scoreboard for only the 13:01 it took them to catch up to the Jets scoring first in Winnipeg. Otherwise, they have owned the scoreboard with a cumulative lead time advantage of 110:01 to zero.

■ Struggling on the power play (0-for-15 across four games) prior to the break, the Bruins scored at least once on the advantage over their three wins against the Jets, Wild and Canucks. They are 6-for-14, .429 headed into the matchup here with the Hawks.

The Bruins top the NHL in power-play goals (48), with a success rate (26.8 percent) second only to the Oilers (28.9). The Oilers have potted 46 with the advantage.

■ Here come the Hawks. Out of the playoff picture for the first half, the Hawks now are 6-3-1 in their last 10. With 57 points for the season, the sons of Bob Pulford now are within three points from filching a wild-card spot.

■ Patrick Kane again leads the Hawks scoring (25-40—65) and has reached the 25-goal plateau for a seventh straight season. Brad Marchand (23-46—69) is on the verge of reaching 25 for a fifth year in a row.

Kevin Paul Dupont