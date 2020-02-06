“But you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do to keep the train running.”

“Listen, when you make those decisions to put guys in the stands — it’s not easy for guys who’ve been there for you,” said coach Bruce Cassidy. “Not that Sean’s a grizzled veteran, but he [was] a big part of our team in April and May and June of last year.

Sean Kuraly’s unanticipated day off over the weekend in Minnesota was the Bruins coaching staff’s butt end to the ribs, a reminder that they wanted to see more from the 6-foot-2-inch forward.

Kuraly appears to be firmly back on the rails.

Returned to the lineup Tuesday vs. Vancouver, he chipped in with an assist, and he followed that Wednesday with the tying goal that helped the Bruins to their 2-1 overtime win in Chicago.

Charlie McAvoy scored the winner, and grabbed the headlines in Chicago, because he ended his season-long goal-less streak. But Kuraly’s goal was equally crucial, pulling the Bruins back into a draw 12:49 into the second, after an Alex DeBrincat strike earlier in the period had the overmatched Blackhawks dreaming of an upset.

Kuraly, often a force as Boston’s fourth-line center, for a second game spent the night on left wing, with Charlie Coyle at center and Anders Bjork at right wing. Bjork picked up the second assist on Kuraly’s strike and Coyle was parked just off the crease, jockeying for position with Jonathan Toews in front of goalie Robin Lehner.

Free of the standard defensive responsibilities that conscientious centers must employ, Kuraly was more active on offense at Chicago. He fired seven times, and landed a game-high five shots on net, including his fifth goal of the season.

“Maybe feel less burdened on the [defensive] side,” said Kuraly. “Obviously, there’s still responsibilities for the wingers, but as a center you really feel responsible to get back down ice. If anything goes back down, be the first guy back. I think wing, yeah, you can kind of reintroduce some offense and get you back on track in that regard.”

Rather than park out front as Coyle did as the center, Kuraly wheeled behind the net and curled out toward the right circle, firing quickly from a sharp angle at the base of the circle. Lehner was both surprised by the shot and also partially screened by Coyle and Toews.

“Guys had come around the net and said there were some spots at his feet,” noted Kuraly. “Those don’t usually go in, but sometimes it’s a rebound out to the back side and usually guys are there. I was just thinking get the puck to the net, funnel it, and see what happens. That one trickled in, so it was nice.”

Cassidy gave his charges the day off on Thursday, and will decide prior to Friday’s workout in Brighton if he will keep the Kuraly-Coyle-Bjork triumverate intact for Saturday’s visit by the Arizona Coyotes.

“I think we are keeping it simple,” said Kuraly. “Chuck’s obviously big and strong, hard on pucks. And Bjorkie’s skilled and can make plays. I think the three of us are a little bit different, but when we all combine our strengths you see an effective trio.”

It could be hard for Cassidy to break them up, particularly given the constant talk this season, yet again, that the Bruins need more secondary scoring.

“I like the way [Kuraly] has played,” said Cassidy. “Is it the result [of being scratched in Minnesota], or is it the result of playing on left wing with Charlie Coyle? It’s a different role, a more offensive role instead of being worried about checking a top line. So we have to look at that and evaluate if that is a better spot for him.”

Swarmed by his teammates after finally scoring his first goal of the season, McAvoy kidded that he figured “I guess we’re staying in Chicago tonight” had the congratulatory pig pile along the rear wall not finally abated.

McAvoy also picked up a pair of assists the night before in the win over the Canucks, only the second time this season he’s notched two points in a game.

“I think he’s just playing lots of minutes, playing to his strength, getting up the ice,” said Cassidy, when asked if McAvoy had changed his approach upon returning from the recent bye break. “At the end of the day, he’s a good player for us, matched up [against opposition’s top lines] every night. The offense will come, and maybe [the last two games] have been the start of that.”

The recent bye, which provided the club nearly a 10-day break, helped provide a boost to McAvoy’s play.

“A little bit of rest and recovery for the body,” he said. “So coming back, I do feel reenergized. I feel good. I feel like I can move around and skate, you know, with a little more energy. I am sure everyone would echo that.”

