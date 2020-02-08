Charlie Coyle also scored twice for the Bruins (34-10-12), who get back to work Sunday with a 12:30 p.m. matinee in Detroit.

The Bruins snapped a 1-1 tie with a pair of power-play strikes, first Patrice Bergeorn and then Jake DeBrusk, in a span of 2:29 in the middle period.

Efficient on the power play, and again miserly on defense, the Bruins on Saturday afternoon pinned a 4-2 defeat on the visiting Coyotes, rolling to their sixth consecutive win and maintaining their hold on the No. 1 spot in the NHL standings.

Tuukka Rask (27 saves) posted his third straight win since the Bruins returned from their January bye break and improved his record to 20-4-6.

The Bruins have gone 5-0-0 since the bye break and have outscored the opposition, 17-5.

The Coyotes, trying desperately to filch a wild-card spot in the West, cut their deficit to 3-2 with Jakob Chychrun’s goal only 26 seconds into the third. But Rask shut the door and the Bruins improved their Garden record to 19-2-9.

Coyle’s second of the day, into an empty net net with 48.8 seconds to go, closed out the scoring.

After falling behind, 1-0, on a Phil Kessel power-play goal early in the second period, the Bruins clicked off three goals later in the period — two of on power plays only seconds after going on the advantage.

The equalizer, 1-1, came only four seconds after the Bruins failed to score on an advantage. Charlie McAvoy threaded a cross-slot pass on a backhander and Coyle knocked in a short-range chip shot by goalie Adin Hill.

The first of the PP quickies came at 12:06 when Bergeron made a top-of-the-crease tip of David Pastrnak’s half-slap from high in the left circle. The strike came only seven seconds into the advantage. The 12th goal in the last 19 games for Bergeron.

Next up was DeBrusk, also on a tip, also on an initial shot by Pastrnak.

Pastrnak sailed in a wrister from the left circle, and DeBrusk, camped off the left post, put the blade to it — the puck ping-ponging around and finally slipping by Hill at 14:35 for the two-goal lead. This one came only 22 seconds after the Bruins were put on the power play.

The totals: 2 shots, 29 seconds, 2 goals.

The Bruins had to go the final two periods with only a five-man defensive pack because rookie defenseman Jeremy Lauzon was pitched out of the game for his high hit on Derek Stepan with 21 seconds remaining in the first period.

Just out of the penalty box, a charging Lauzon tracked a puck in the Coyotes zone, and met up with Stepan along the right wing wall. As he made contact from the side, it looked as if Lauzon grazed Stepan under the chin and might have caught the forward’s head with his shoulder.

The refereeing crew of Chris Schlenker and Brad Meier placed the play under video scrutiny and ruled it an illegal hit to the head, an automatic match penalty for Lauzon and a 5:00 power play for the Desert Dogs.

Kessel’s goal was the only damage the Coyotes could muster on the major penalty. After Tuukka Rask made an initial stop, Zdeno Chara attempted a clearing pass, only to see it go right on to Kessel’s stick. A quick snap and the Coyotes had their 1-0 lead at 3:26.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.