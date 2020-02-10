The Bruins sent down two rookies, winger Karson Kuhlman and defenseman Jeremy Lauzon, to AHL Providence Monday.
The moves came as winger Joakim Nordstrom, who missed the past four games with an allergic reaction, is due to return to the lineup. The Bruins have a Tuesday practice scheduled before hosting the Canadiens on Wednesday.
Kuhlman, auditioning for a spot as David Krejci’s right wing, played in the past nine games, scoring a goal with three assists. He was held off the scoresheet while logging 11 minutes, 46 seconds in Sunday’s 3-1 loss in Detroit. If recalled, he could play in Wednesday’s game.
Lauzon, skating on the third pairing with Matt Grzelcyk, was suspended two games after an illegal check to the head of Arizona’s Derek Stepan last Saturday. He sat Sunday’s game and is not eligible to play for the Bruins until Saturday against the Red Wings. He could play for Providence on Friday against Wilkes-Barre.
The Bruins continue to work the phones in advance of the Feb. 24 trade deadline. General manager Don Sweeney is hunting for a quality middle-six winger.
