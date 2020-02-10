The Bruins sent down two rookies, winger Karson Kuhlman and defenseman Jeremy Lauzon, to AHL Providence Monday.

The moves came as winger Joakim Nordstrom, who missed the past four games with an allergic reaction, is due to return to the lineup. The Bruins have a Tuesday practice scheduled before hosting the Canadiens on Wednesday.

Kuhlman, auditioning for a spot as David Krejci’s right wing, played in the past nine games, scoring a goal with three assists. He was held off the scoresheet while logging 11 minutes, 46 seconds in Sunday’s 3-1 loss in Detroit. If recalled, he could play in Wednesday’s game.