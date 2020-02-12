■ They’re not alone. The Lightning, 2-1 winners over the Penguins on Tuesday , entered Wednesday one point behind in the Atlantic Division . Blistering hot, the Bolts are 20-2-1 in their last 23. A few things jump out:

■ Status check on the B’s: energized. After their bye break, the Bruins have outscored opponents, 19-8, and won five of six since the nine-day layoff. They ran into a hot goalie (Detroit’s Jonathan Bernier, 39 saves), but have carried play.

A few hard laps to get the legs moving before the Bruins, still tops in the NHL (80 points; 34-11-12) host the fading Canadiens (27-24-7) at TD Garden for a 7:30 p.m. puck drop:

Advertisement

■ They have win streaks of 10 and eight (current) in this run.

■ They have played 14 of these 23 games on the road (11-2-1).

■ They have gone scoreless on the power play in all but six of those 23 games (16.1 percent, 10 for 61).

■ This run began with a Dec. 21 loss at Washington, when they were unable to score on seven PP chances in a 3-1 loss. They won 10 in a row after. Incidentally, the Bruins’ longest win streak of the year (eight) came after losing to the Capitals on Nov. 16.

■ David Pastrnak has been stuck on 38 goals the last four games, one shy of his longest goal-less drought of the year (five games, Dec. 17-27). In that stretch, he had eight assists. He had three helpers in his last four games. Alex Ovechkin and Auston Matthews, both with 40 goals, are ahead of Pasta in the goal column.

■ Defenseman Connor Clifton (upper body), who practiced in full on Tuesday, could be available Wednesday. It is more likely he would return for a back-to-back this weekend, Saturday against Detroit and Sunday at the Rangers.

Advertisement

■ Tuukka Rask, who lost as the surprise starter Sunday in Detroit, is expected in net against the Habs. Jaro Halak, a late scratch that day, practiced Tuesday and is in line to start in Manhattan on Sunday.

■ Third-year pro Anders Bjork, after shoulder injuries wrecked his first two years out of Notre Dame, could play in his 100th game. Par Lindholm, if he suits up, would also join the century club. Lindholm, 28, was a point-a-game guy in Sweden before arriving in North America last season. He has carved out a role as a depth forward for a contending team. Not bad.

■ David Krejci is on track to play Game No. 900 on Saturday. Krejci is the Bruins’ leading scorer among European-born players (682 points). Zdeno Chara (480) is second. Sergei Samsonov (376) is third. They rank eighth, 18th and 30th on the Bruins’ all-time scoring list.

■ The Bruins have been in good hands since turfing Claude Julien, No. 1 in wins (419) by a Bruins coach, three years ago last Friday. At this rate, Bruce Cassidy (151-63-34) would pass Julien’s win total sometime in year eight. Cassidy entered Wednesday two wins from his 200th as an NHL coach (he won 47 games in Washington, 2002-03) and was a pair of ‘W’s shy of Harry Sinden (153) for sixth among Black and Gold bosses.

■ Julien is 188-163-10-44 as Montreal’s coach (2002-05; ‘17-present), sixth in wins and 18th in points percentage.

Advertisement

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattyports.