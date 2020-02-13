Gotta say, this doesnt seem like a fun time pic.twitter.com/o0tadhOmxf

During the second period of Boston’s 4-1 victory, Gallagher shoved Chara before taking a forceful hit to the throat from Chara’s stick. The two were immediately separated by officials. Chara, who was assessed a minor penalty for cross-checking, gestured that Gallagher had theatrically snapped his head back.

Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara has been fined $5,000 for cross-checking Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher Wednesday night, the league announced Thursday.

“I don’t know what precipitated,” coach Bruce Cassidy said Thursday morning at Warrior Ice Arena. “I think they both got penalized. They’re both hard players. After that, to me, it looks like a little bit of just hockey.”

Chara’s $5,000 fine is the maximum allowable amount under the CBA.