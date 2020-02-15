The San Jose Sharks announced Saturday that defenseman Erik Karlsson will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a broken left thumb in Friday’s 3-2 win at Winnipeg. The team said Karlsson will have surgery and is expected to be ready for training camp in September. Karlsson, 29, had six goals and led the team with 34 assists and 40 points after signing an eight-year, $92 million extension last June. The two-time Norris Trophy winner, who missed 27 of the Sharks’ final 33 games last season, had played 56 games in his second season with San Jose. The team also learned forward Evander Kane will be suspended for three games by the league’s department of player safety for elbowing Jets defenseman Neal Pionk in Friday’s game . . . Winnipeg center Bryan Little , sidelined since being hit in the ear with a shot in a loss to the New Jersey Devils on Nov. 5, will undergo surgery for a perforated eardrum and miss the remainder of the season. Little, who has two goals and three assists in seven games, also missed the first nine games of the season with a concussion.

Houston manager Dusty Baker wants Major League Baseball to take action to end the criticism of the Astros from across baseball over sign stealing, and take steps to ensure pitchers don’t throw at his players. Baker spoke in response to a wave of harsh comments during spring training about the Astros’ use of video to steal signs in 2017 and 2018. Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger said Friday the Astros “stole” the 2017 World Series title from them and adds that Jose Altuve did likewise with the MVP, denying the Yankees’ Aaron Judge . . . The first baseball trade in almost 30 years between two teams separated only by a bay and a bridge happened when the A’s got reiliever Burch Smith from the Giants for cash. The last time Oakland and San Francisco made a trade was on Dec. 4, 1990, when the Athletics acquired outfielder Ernest Riles from the Giants for outfielder Darren Lewis and minor league pitcher Pedro Pena.

Advertisement

COLLEGES

NU men race past Charleston

Maxime Boursiquot scored 18 points on 9-of-11 shooting as the Northeastern men’s basketball team beat College of Charleston, 65-51, at Matthews Arena. Jordan Roland added 17 points for the Huskies (13-13, 7-7 Colonial Athletic Conference) and Bolden Brace 13. The game was tied at 33 at the half but Boursiquot’s two layups started an 8-0 surge to put Northeastern up for good at 43-35 with 15:23 to play. Zep Jasper had 10 points to lead the Cougars (15-12, 9-6) . . . Walter Whyte (12 points, 10 rebounds) and Max Mahoney (17 points, nine boards) led BU (16-11, 10-4 Patriot League) to a 77-54 rout of Navy (13-12, 7-7) at Annapolis, Md., the Terriers’ fourth straight road win . . . In women’s basketball, Nia Irving had 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting and Katie Nelson added 16 as BU (14-10, 9-4 Patriot League) earned its sixth straight win, 71-56, over Navy (7-17, 2-11) at Case Gym.

Advertisement

No. 3 NU women ice Providence

In women’s hockey, No. 3-ranked Northeastern (26-4-2, 22-3-0 Hockey East) got two goals and an assist from Katy Knoll in a 4-1 victory at Providence (16-12-4, 13-10-2) . . . Kaleigh Donnelly scored and Corinne Schroeder made 33 saves for her fourth shutout of the season as No. 9 BU (21-6-4, 15-6-3 Hockey East) skated to a 1-0 win at UNH (15-13-4, 11-11-3) . . . Becca Gilmore struck for her second goal of the game at 3:01 of overtime as No. 10 Harvard (15-11-1, 14-5-1 ECAC) took a 3-2 win at Union (5-22-5, 5-12-3) . . . Tereza Vanisova scored at 4:26 of overtime to lift host Maine (13-13-7, 9-11-6 Hockey East) skated to a 2-1 win over BC (16-13-3, 14-10-2).

Advertisement

MISCELLANY

Robinson, 18, wins giant slalom

With Olympic giant slalom champion Mikaela Shiffrin taking an indefinite break from racing following the death of her father Jeff almost two weeks ago, New Zealand teenager Alice Robinson, 18, crowned her breakthrough World Cup Alpine skiing season with a second career win. She overtook first-run leader Petra Vlhova of Slovakia to win a giant slalom by 0.34 seconds at Kranjska Gora, Slovenia . . . American-born Swede Armand Duplantis, 20, set the world pole vault record for the second time in eight days, besting his own mark by a centimeter when he vaulted 20 feet, 3¼ inches at the Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix . . . Russian speedskaters Pavel Kulizhnikov and Natalia Voronina broke world records at the ISU World Single Distances Championships at the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns. Kulizhnikov earned gold in the 1,000 meters with a world record time of 1:05.69, eclipsing the mark of 1:06.18 by Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands, who took silver in 1:06.73. Voronia won the 5,000 in 6:39.21, besting the 6:41.18 set by the Czech Republic’s Martina Sablikova earlier in the race. Sablikova broke her own previous record time of 6:42.01 to earn silver . . . No. 8 seed Kyle Edmund powered into his first ATP final since 2018, beating Miomir Kecmanovic, 6-1, 6-4, at the New York Open in Uniondale. On Sunday, Edmund will face Andreas Seppi or Jason Jung.