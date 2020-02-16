Kreider, 28, is No. 1 on the rumor mill for players to be dealt prior to the league’s deadline next Monday. The Bruins would like to acquire scoring depth, and Kreider’s bonafides this season (23-19—42) could make him an ideal fit, particularly for a second line, centered by David Krejci, that is still looking for its mojo.

Might they see him again next week with a Spoked-B on his chest? Possibly.

NEW YORK — The Bruins are here at Madison Square Garden Sunday to face the Rangers in a 3:30 matinee and it could be their last look at Bay State boy Chris Kreider in a Rangers uni.

Kreider, ex- of Boxford and Boston College, becomes an unrestricted free agent as of July 1, and the Rangers are struggling as to whether they want to extend him on a long-term deal for a payout considerably higher than his current salary of $4.625m per annum.

The Rangers play three more times prior to the deadline, including matchups against Chicago (Wed), Carolina (Fri) and San Jose (Sat).

If Don Sweeney wades into talks with Ranger GM Jeff Gorton — the two paired up two years ago on the Rick Nash swap — it’s likely the Boston GM will try to fold David Backes into the deal. A likely scenario would have the Bruins retaining, say, 50 percent of the Backes cap hit next season, and handing over a draft pick or two to the Blueshirts as a service charge.

Backes, who has not played in five weeks (Jan. 9), then would have an invite to Ranger training camp in Sept. The Bruins shoveled Matt Belesky out of town similarly two years ago as part of the Nash acquisition. Beleskey went on to play only five games for the Ranger varsity and is finishing out his Boston contract this season with AHL Hartford.

The Bruins are footing $1.9M of Beleskey’s salary this season.

Halak back in net

Jaroslav Halak was back on duty, tending net here for the Bruins against the Rangers.

Halak (14-6-6) was scheduled to start last Sunday in Detroit, was in net for the pre-game warmup, but was a last-minute scratch with what the Bruins reported as an upper-body injury.

With Halak on the shelf, Tuukka Rask on Saturday made his season-high fourth consecutive start and submitted a 4-1 win over the Red Wings at the Garden that included 25 saves.

Rask went 3-1-0 over the four-game stretch, turning back 99 of 105 shots for a .943 save percentage.

As of Sunday morning, Rask’s .931 save percentage ranked first in the league of the 30 goalies to play in at least 30 games in 2019-20. Likewise for his 2.08 goals-against average.

Pastrnak reaches new heights

David Pastrnak potted his career-high 42nd goal of the season in the win over the Red Wings. Later in the day, Auston Matthews also picked up his 42nd in the the Leafs’ 4-2 win at Ottawa.

Alex Ovechkin, chasing his 700th career goal, was kept off the board in Arizona and remains third in goal scoring with 40. The Great Ovie now has gone a season-high four straight games without a goal. His next chance: Monday night in Vegas, a fitting site for a guy with the odds in his favor of scoring.

Pastrnak, 42-40—82, on Saturday also reached a career high in points. He finished with 81 last season and 80 in 2017-18.

Pastrnak is one of four NHLers to reach the 80-point plateau this season. He was one of 21 to do it in 2017-18 and one of 28 last season.

Marchand accumulating assists

Brad Marchand (23-50—73) collected three assists on Thursday vs. the Habs and another pair Saturday vs. the Red Wings — the second time this season the L’il Ball o’Hate has bundled up five apples over two games. Since the start of the 2017-18 season, Marchand has accumulated 165 assists, ranking behind only Connor McDavid (193), Nikita Kucherov (172) and Blake Wheeler (172) . . . Bruce Cassidy’s 200th NHL win as an NHL coach Saturday brought his career record to 200-110-41 (.628). He brought a 153-63-34 (.680) Boston mark into the matchup with the Blueshirts . . . In their eight games since the bye break, previous to stopping here, the Bruins were 7-1-0, with a 27-10 scoring edge and 293-216 shot advantage . . . Pastrnak’s four goals the last two games, including his hat trick against the Habs, were part of his 11-shot assault on net.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.