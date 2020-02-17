Another of the potential Bruins trade targets is off the board, as the Los Angeles Kings dealt forward Tyler Toffoli to the Vancouver Canucks on Monday afternoon.

Tim Schaller — who was in his second season with the Canucks after two with the Bruins — and the rights to Tyler Madden, in the midst of a strong second season with Northeastern, are headed to LA in return, according to TSN’s Bob McKenzie, along with a 2020 second-round draft pick.

Pierre LeBrun added that tke Kings will receive an additional conditional pick if the free-agent-to-be signs with the Canucks after the season.