If only it took but a plastic shovel and screen sifter to pan for a reliable, hot-handed winger.

Now nearly five years into his tenure, Sweeney is likely to do something again, and in the same spirit, combing through league rosters right now the way treasure hunters sweep their metal detectors across Wollaston Beach in the twilight of a hot summer afternoon.

Don Sweeney, generally mild in comportment and cool in execution as Bruins general manager, typically grows antsy this time of year. The NHL trade window slams shut next Monday, as it does every sixtysomething games into the season, and Sweeney was active, calculated, and proficient in the market at the last two deadlines.

Advertisement

The Bruins, parked No. 1 overall in the league standings, still could use a dash or two of offense, particularly on the power play. Coach Bruce Cassidy identified his man-up unit Sunday as his only mild point of concern as the club departed on a three-game western run through Edmonton, Calgary, and Vancouver.

Winning eight of nine games since their late January break, the Bruins again proved they can score. They outscored their opponents, 30-11, in that stretch, often able to score first and play downhill with a lead rather than be in a constant state of catch-up.

Life is easier, too, when defense and goaltending combine to yield a stingy 1.22 goals per game.

The Devils, managed these days by ex-Bruin Tom Fitzgerald, began to move the market Sunday with deals that wheeled out veteran defenseman Andy Greene (to the Islanders) and 20-goal center/winger Blake Coleman — a former Sean Kuraly teammate at Miami-Ohio — to the Lightning.

The Coleman deal was of keen interest to the Bruins, who were rumored to have bids in for him in recent days. Not only did they fall short, but they saw Coleman get delivered to the mighty Lightning, who have been hard on Boston’s tail in the standings for the past seven weeks.

Advertisement

The Bruins have all but locked up a playoff berth, and a first-place finish in the overall standings would assure them home ice for all four rounds of a postseason run. The Bolts landed that spot a year ago, then were summarily swept out of Round 1 by the Blue Jackets. Obviously, Presidents Trophies assure nothing, but that No. 1 hole and hard-charging Tampa Bay have provided the Bruins with frame and context for their final 22 games.

Quick, deliberate, and perpetually in shoot-score mentality, the 28-year-old Coleman, now in his fifth pro season, would have brought the kind of elements Cassidy has tried to tease out of the likes of Anders Bjork, Danton Heinen, and Karson Kuhlman. With limited success.

Over the recent 8-1-0 stretch, those three wingers have delivered a line of 2-7—9, the bulk of it coming on Heinen’s basket of five assists. Of late, Bjork and Heinen have flanked No. 3 center Charlie Coyle, who scored again Sunday and improved to 5-1—6, tying David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron for most goals since the break.

Once beyond Pastrnak, Bergeron, and Coyle, the collection of 11 other Boston forwards scored a total of nine goals during the recent run. Thus Sweeney’s hunt for help.

If Sweeney can find an upgrade on the wing, it’s very likely the seller would ask for Bjork or Kuhlman or Heinen in return. For yielding Coleman, the Devils picked up both a prime forward prospect in Nolan Foote (6-4 left wing, son of Adam Foote) and a first-round pick.

Advertisement

As of Monday morning, the two leading names still rumored to be on the move remained Chris Kreider of the Rangers and Tyler Toffoli of the Kings, the latter of whom, like Cassidy, played junior at OHL Ottawa. In fact, Toffoli in his first year at Ottawa played for Brian Kilrea, who was Cassidy’s coach with the same 67s back in the ancient leather-and-wood era.

Kreider and Toffoli, both on target to be unrestricted free agents July 1, fit the profile as scoring wingers. They also have been inconsistent, often lacking the kind of energy and drive that Coleman has exhibited in Newark, where he likewise toiled for a franchise not in the playoff picture.

Coleman returned a premium from the Lightning also because, unlike Kreider and Toffoli, he still has another year on his deal, at a very budget-friendly $1.8 million. The Kings and Rangers will want a first-rounder for their guys, too, but that’s a high ask for rentals who have a history for showing, shall we say, spotty gumption around the net.

Someone could pay it, but that someone is not likely to be Sweeney. It’s one thing to yield a first-rounder, as he did for Rick Nash, who came to town two years ago with a scoresheet that boasted 434 career goals. He was big and had bona fides. Unfortunately, he also had a head addled and rattled by too many concussions, leading to his retirement within weeks after the Bruins were finished off in Round 2 by Tampa Bay.

Advertisement

A more likely scenario would have Sweeney again offer a second-rounder, as he did a year ago for Marcus Johansson, a deal that also had the Bruins toss in a fourth-rounder in this June’s draft.

The Kings and Rangers also would ask for a player or prospect. The suspects on the current roster would include Bjork, Kuhlman, Heinen, and Kuraly. The biggest ask in Providence would be Jack Studnicka and/or Jakub Lauko, who has yet to return to AHL play after wrenching a knee while playing for Czechia in the World Juniors.

Of that entire bunch, the deal-breaker would be Studnicka. The Bruins figure he is a legit center for the future, someone who can fill a top-six pivot role when David Krejci and Bergeron shift to the arena afterlife.

One week to go. Nothing yet from Causeway Street. But the bet here, while the club’s away, Sweeney makes a meaningful deal. There are only so many tries left in his core group that won the Stanley Cup nine years ago, and that is what really defines these next seven days. The years are passing. The time to win is now.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.