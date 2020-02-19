In OT, Edmonton defenseman Darnell Nurse pinched in the neutral zone, letting Pastrnak take a long-distance outlet from David Krejci and skate in clear from the blue line. Dangling right to left, he opened netminder Mike Smith’s pads and slipped home the winner at 1:14.

The Bruins emerged from a gritty game with the Oilers Wednesday night with a 2-1 win in overtime, coming off the slippery stick of their top sniper.

EDMONTON, Alberta — No better time for David Pastrnak’s 43nd goal of the season.

The Bruins improved to 5-12 in overtime, and mercifully, their 0-7 shootout record remains untouched.

Unable to score on seven power-play opportunities, the Bruins were saved by Pastrnak, who pulled even with Auston Matthews for the league’s goal-scoring lead.

Other observations:

■ Not the most inspiring performance through 40 minutes by the Bruins, who were letting a depleted Oilers team hang around.

■ Boston was up, 1-0, on Patrice Bergeron’s 27th goal of the season. At 8:28 of the first, he slid one past Smith after taking a centering feed from Brad Marchand and deking Smith with a backhand-forehand move.

■ More world-class playmaking from Marchand, who recorded his 52nd assist of the season — and 75th point — by saucering a feed from the wall to his cruising linemate. He’s third in the league in helpers, many of them directly setting up a goal. At even strength, 18 of his 22 assists have been primary.

■ The Bruins, who had allowed 13 goals in their 9-1-0 run, were clean through two periods. But their failure to score on five power-play chances boosted the home team.

■ Edmonton had won three of four without superstar Connor McDavid (quadriceps injury), with wins over the playoff-contending Panthers and Hurricanes. They were also missing two key defensemen (minute-muncher Oscar Klefbom and Kris Russell), and forwards Zack Kassian (suspended), James Neal, and Joakim Nygard. So their ability to kill those five calls — including a double-minor high stick drawn by Charlie Coyle — loomed large entering the third.

■ The Bruins had eight shots on goal on the man advantage, but Smith held the fort. Credit the Oilers, tied with the Bruins for second in penalty-kill success (both 84.2 percent coming in), for stymying Boston.

■ Boston led in shots, 10-2, after one period. But Edmonton, with two fruitless power-play chances, evened that in the second. The Oilers outshot the Bruins, 18-9. They also blocked 16 shots, the Bruins generating 46 attempts through two.

■ The Oilers didn’t help themselves, taking two penalties while on the power play. They were 0 for 3 on the man-up through 40. They couldn’t make good when Bergeron, arguably Boston’s top PK forward, hooked defenseman Ethan Bear in the second. They had 41 seconds of power-play time left when Ryan Nugent-Hopkins washed it out by grabbing Coyle’s stick.

■ Sportsnet commentator Louie DeBrusk got to interview his son, Jake, at the bench before the game. The elder DeBrusk asked the player he addressed as “kiddo” what it was like to be home in Edmonton for a few days: “It’s nice to see the friends and family. Kind of get sick of hearing my dad’s hunting stories.”

