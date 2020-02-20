Tuukka Rask for Vezina. Consider it. Sit with it for a minute. Drink it in like a gin-and-grapefruit soda. Rask, now bankrolling the national cocktail of his native Finland (long drink, or “lonkero”), might be hoisting a few after the NHL awards ceremony in June.

CALGARY — Thawing out on a Bruins off day, with another back-to-back stampede ahead. Let’s take a statistical look at the health of the team, with help from Natural Stat Trick, NHL Stats and Hockey Reference. All numbers as of Friday morning:

He leads the NHL in save percentage (.932) and goals against average (2.04). The Bruins’ primary flaw is their lack of offensive depth. Rask’s brilliance has kept the team at the top of the league standings (88 points) during offensive lulls. Since the All-Star bye break, his save percentage is .956 in six starts (5-1-0, 1.17).

Jaroslav Halak, who has started 26 games, has lightened his load (and has been statistically better than Rask since the break: 3-0-0, 1.00, .959). But it would be silly in 2020, when it’s trendy to split goalies, for the general managers who vote on the Vezina to say Rask hasn’t worked enough to earn another nod (his first since 2014). He has started 35 games, 17th-most in the league, and the net becomes his in April.

. . .

Advertisement

We are watching one of the best playmaking forwards the Bruins have ever had.

If Brad Marchand (23-52—75) reaches 60 assists, which he should, he would be the first Bruin with back-to-back 60-helper seasons since Marc Savard had three in his prime (2006-09). Before that, Adam Oates had a run of four seasons (1992-96, not counting the lockout).

Only three players league-wide have more all-situation primary assists than Marchand’s 34: Art Ross leader Leon Draisaitl (36), Jonathan Huberdeau and John Carlson (both 35). Every time the Bruins are on the ice for practices, morning skates or warm-ups, Marchand devotes extra time for one-timers. It looks sharp as ever. If he wasn’t so good at finding his linemates, he’d surely have more than 23 goals.

Advertisement

. . .

Another facet of Marchand’s game that helps Boston greatly, and keeps his name a slur in enemy buildings: no one has drawn more penalties (40). For anyone outside of New England complaining he gets all the calls: he is T-6th in minors committed (24), behind notorious players such as Tom Wilson, David Perron (26 each), Nazem Kadri, Evander Kane and Joel Edmundson (25).

Like Marchand, Charlie McAvoy’s ascension to elite status has meant he’s taking more of a pounding. Only two players (Pittsburgh defenseman Marcus Pettersson and Chicago rookie forward Kirby Dach) have taken more hits than McAvoy’s 158. No defenseman has drawn more penalties (22, ranking T-19th).

McAvoy’s three-zone puckhandling responsibilities — retrieving dump-ins, collecting pucks jarred loose by partner Zdeno Chara, wheeling up the ice — are not likely to wane as long as he’s with Chara. Wonder where his game will go in the future (perhaps alongside Matt Grzelcyk).

. . .

The Bruins can live with mistakes made in service of creating scoring chances.

Last year, coach Bruce Cassidy didn’t lose sleep when his power play allowed a shorthanded goal, even though they tied for the most shorties allowed (15). Things are tidier this season (five allowed, T-16th), but Cassidy probably would like to see someone other than David Pastrnak leading the league in giveaways (84, tied with Mathew Barzal).

There are a lot of excellent offensive players right behind Pastrnak, like Jeff Petry (77), Matthew Tkachuk (76) and Draisaitl (75). But again: gotta give to get. Pastrnak wouldn’t have 43 goals, and the top line wouldn’t be so dominant, if he and Marchand (60 giveaways, 29th in the league) weren’t taking risks as they attack.

Advertisement

As usual, Patrice Bergeron is the defensive conscience here. He is credited with 19 cough-ups, tied for 393rd in the league. Of players who have played as many minutes (about 991), only seven players have fewer giveaways (Tampa’s Brayden Point among them).

. . .

As a team, the Bruins rank a lowly 24th in creating all-situations scoring chances.

Trade target Chris Kreider is T-35th among players, which would put him third on the Bruins, behind Pastrnak (fifth) and Bergeron (22nd). Marchand is 44th, followed by Jake DeBrusk (86th). Another potential addition, Kyle Palmieri, is a respectable 77th.

With his recent surge, Charlie Coyle has jumped into the top 100 in individual chances (99th). There’s a drop-off after that. Danton Heinen (235th), David Krejci (250th) and Anders Bjork (259th) aren’t getting enough looks.

One name who could help in this regard: Ducks winger Adam Henrique, who is tied for 25th in creating scoring chances with Jack Eichel, Tkachuk and Alex DeBrincat. If the Bruins are willing to part with a first-rounder to lure Kreider or Palmieri, perhaps they’d be willing to do so for Henrique, who has 21 goals in 60 games. The Ducks, second-to-last in the West, are dead in the water and looking for assets.

Accommodating Henrique’s contract would be the issue. Torey Krug, DeBrusk and Grzelcyk are among Bruins due raises. Henrique, 30, is in the first year of a five-year deal with a $5.825 million cap hit, some $800,000 more than Coyle’s six-year extension that kicks in next year.

Advertisement

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattyports.