Sportsnet commentator Louie DeBrusk got to interview his son, Bruins forward Jake, on the ice before Wednesday night’s game against the Edmonton Oilers. The elder DeBrusk asked the player he addressed as “kiddo” what it was like to be home in Edmonton for a few days. The response: “It’s nice to see the friends and family. Kind of get sick of hearing my dad’s hunting stories.” It may have been the first benchside interview that ended with, “Love you, Dad.”

This may just be the best father/son interview out there. 💛🖤



Well done Louie and Jake DeBrusk (@JDebrusk)! pic.twitter.com/ionSRIdieW — NHL (@NHL) February 20, 2020