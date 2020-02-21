■ According to Natural Stat Trick, there have been 308 NHL forwards who have logged 500 or more minutes at 5 on 5 this season (Kase: 647). We’ll call these “regulars.”

CALGARY — Though Ondrej Kase’s scoring totals aren’t star-level — his career high is 20 goals — some of the numbers are promising.

Among regulars, Kase ranks 30th in Corsi For percentage, and fourth among Bruins behind David Pastrnak (27th), Brad Marchand (11th) and Patrice Bergeron (10th). His team gets 54.66 percent of the shot attempts when he is on the ice. He helps his team attack.

■ He has seven scoring attempts off the rush, which ranks 65th overall and third on Boston behind Jake DeBrusk (19th) and Pastrnak (56th).

■ He will draw penalties. He has forced 13 at 5 on 5, ranking 38th and slotting behind Marchand (first) and Pastrnak (15th).

■ In high-danger shot attempts — getting to the scoring areas and firing — he ranks 146th. That’s in the range of other Bruins’ trade targets such as Kyle Palmieri (137th) and Blake Coleman (139th) and potential linemates DeBrusk (158th) and David Krejci (170th). Chris Kreider ranks 72nd.

■ The Ducks used him in an offense-heavy role. He lined up for offensive zone faceoffs 70 percent of the time. Only 20 regular forwards have a higher percentage, not including Pastrnak and Krejci (both 67 percent). Bruins forward Chris Wagner gets the fewest offensive-zone starts (21.7) of any regular right wing.

Kase has had trouble finishing this season, however.

■ Kase and Krejci both have five goals and 14 assists at even strength. Nine of Kase’s assists have been primary helpers, meaning he sets up goals. Kase shoots much more than Krejci, though, and his shooting percentage has plummeted this season.

At 5 on 5, he has scored on 4.46 percent of 112 shots, which ranks 19th-worst among regulars. By that metric, he becomes the most snake-bit Bruins forward, surpassing Wagner (4.92 percent).

Among Ducks, Kase had the third-highest expected goals rating — a measure of a player’s shot quality — but ranked lowest among regular forwards in shooting percentage. That speaks to a glut of chances he hasn’t finished.

He shot about 13 percent at 5 on 5 the last two years, when he potted 27 even-strength goals in 96 games.

■ Do not expect him to land bodychecks. Likely in part to his concussion history, he does not play a physical game, credited with eight hits at 5 on 5. Only four players in the league have thrown fewer. DeBrusk (24 hits) has thrown the fewest among current Bruins.

The Bruins were hoping to add a fast, physical, right-shot winger. Kase checks two of those boxes. If he can finish more chances while playing in a more potent lineup, he will make the Bruins look smart.

Kuhlman plays on

With Kase potentially replacing him on Krejci’s line, Karson Kuhlman soldiered on Friday.

Kuhlman, a hard-working, straight-line rookie with a good shot, won the No. 2 right wing job late last season and stuck around through training camp.

But a broken leg in late October cost him three months, and he had to play catch-up once returning in January. In 21 games, he has a 1-4—5 line. He has been reliable, but not the dynamic player the Bruins want in their top six.

Defenseman Torey Krug wasn’t ready to remove him from the equation.

“He’s so versatile,” Krug said. “You plug him into different parts of the lineup and he’ll give it his all. I think he’s still going to have a role on this team, I think, with the way he thinks the game, he’s responsible defensively and really fast.”

Kuhlman lined up on the third line Friday, with Danton Heinen taking the No. 2 RW spot.

Miller progressing

General manager Don Sweeney said defenseman Kevan Miller (knee) “continues to progress and increase the volume of his skating . . . We don’t have a timeline.” Miller’s most recent game was last April 4 . . . Anton Blidh replaced Joakim Nordstrom on the fourth line. Cassidy wanted a bit of Blidh’s energy on the front end of a back to back (Vancouver on Saturday). Blidh was a healthy scratch the previous five games . . . Jaroslav Halak, who started one of the Bruins’ previous six games, had allowed one goal in his previous three starts (.959 save percentage) . . . Entering Friday, the Bruins had allowed the fewest goals in the league (2.29 per game), with the second-best power play (25 percent) and third-ranked penalty kill (84.1) . . . Kase’s younger brother is Flyers prospect David Kase, a 2015 fifth-round pick who plays for the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Their father, Robert, played in the Czech Republic and Germany from 1997-2009, and later coached both (and Bruins prospect Jakub Lauko) on the Pirati Chomutov junior team.

