With Monday’s trade deadline fast approaching and potential suitors increasingly coming off the board, the Bruins were able to strike a deal with the Anaheim Ducks for forward Ondrej Kase in exchange for forward David Backes, defenseman Axel Andersson and a 2020 first-round draft pick. Boston will retain 25 percent of Backes’ salary.

Kase, 24, has seven goals and 16 assists in 49 games with Anaheim this season. The 6-foot, 190-pound forward has skated in 198 career NHL games, totaling 43 goals and 53 assists. He had a career-high 20 goals and 18 assists in 2017-18, and is signed through 2021.