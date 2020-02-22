“When you win together, you’re bonded for life,” said Ward, who owns a 2011 Stanley Cup ring. “It’s nice to see old faces. We don’t get to see them that much anymore.”

Ward, Calgary’s interim coach, was an assistant on Claude Julien’s staff from 2007-14. The Bruins’ visit to the Saddledome, where they snuffed out the Flames in a 4-3 win, meant he got to catch up with everyone from Patrice Bergeron and Zdeno Chara to equipment men Keith Robinson and Matt Falconer.

Once everyone donned their game faces, and the puck dropped, Ward saw the makings of another championship contender.

The NHL-best Bruins (39-11-12), who allowed three goals in the first 3:23 of the game, turned a pond hockey game into an assembly line. Following efficient shift with efficient shift, they minimized their mistakes, scored on their best chances, and kept the Flames from generating much of anything.

“That’s what good teams are able to do,” Ward said in his postgame press conference. “Talking to some of their guys on the way down here, they said, ‘We thought this might get out of control after 10 minutes.’ They were able to get themselves back on track pretty quickly, and when they got even and got the lead, you see how tight they played.”

Boston, which entered Saturday’s game at Vancouver with 11 wins in their last 12 games, has taken control of the league standings (90 points) and all but one of their recent games (congrats, Detroit). So far, the Bruins have held off the red-hot Lightning (85 points), who have lost four games since Christmas (23-3-1). They’ve kept well ahead of the third-place Maple Leafs (72).

How?

“Playing the right way,” said Bergeron, who scored twice on Friday.

You hear that phrase a lot around the Bruins’ dressing room. Unpacking it is tough, since it covers everything from taking smart shots, to moving the puck quickly, to supporting teammates who stray out of position. It means forcing shots to the outside and keeping lanes clear.

Recent results indicate the Bruins are playing the right way.

Since the All-Star bye break ended Jan. 31, they have outscored opponents, 36-15, in 11 outings. They have led for about 37 percent of the time (some 245 minutes of game clock) and trailed for about 13 percent. They’re comfortable when they’re scoreless or tied (50 percent) . . . or when things go completely haywire, as they did Friday.

The Flames are talented. They tied the Bruins for second overall in last year’s league standings (107 points) and entered Saturday holding the second wild-card spot in the West (31-25-6). They watched the Bruins erase a pair of two-goal leads.

“The game’s so simple,” Ward said. “The puck keeps going forward. We turn it over, and right away, it goes up. If they don’t have a play, it gets chipped in and they go to work. They’re not trying to make something out of things that aren’t there.

“That’s a good lesson. At no point do you see any panic from them. When they got down, 2-0, they just got to work. They got down, 3-1, they just kept working.”

A record of Friday’s game that illuminated the Bruins’ poise: the shift chart.

The preferred shift length for an NHL player is about 45 seconds. Players train to go all-out for that long, recover, and go hard again. Shifts lasting longer than a minute can make legs heavy and minds foggy. Tired players make poor decisions.

The Bruins’ 18 skaters took a combined 391 shifts on Friday. Just 13 of those shifts lasted longer than 90 seconds. Every player averaged between 38 and 50 seconds a shift, even young workhorses like Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo. Before they redline, a Bruin with the puck almost always makes a choice that lets him change, and keep the pace high.

“You create a situation breaking out of your own end at about that 30, 35-second mark, that’s where the trouble starts,” coach Bruce Cassidy noted. “Do I make the decision to go? . . . The good players just don’t. They’re willing to live to fight another day. I think we’ve been pretty good at recognizing the risk/reward, the discipline required to be a good teammate in those situations.”

In stifling the Flames over the final 54 minutes, the Bruins became the seventh team in the NHL’s 103-year history to win a game — regular season or playoffs — after allowing three goals in the opening four minutes. It most recently happened in 2008, 1994 and 1986.

“The one thing about teams like that — that have been around, they know how to win, they have a long history of that — is they’ve got confidence in being able to manage games,” Ward said. “They know they’re never out of them. They understand exactly what they have to do to get back into games. They trust they can do it. They know exactly how to do it. That’s why you see no panic. They just go back to work.

“For us, it’s good. We were able to play them tight. There’s a small solace in that.”

Matt Porter