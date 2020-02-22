Zucker arrived as a sort of a latter-day Chris Kunitz for the Penguins, a guy who can play up and down the forward lines and deliver points wherever he’s slotted. Zucker in his first five games with the flightless birds: three goals and an assist. Impact made.

Despite the flurry of moves throughout the week prior to Friday night — including Boston’s acquisition of Ondrej Kase — the winner to date is Jim Rutherford , the Pittsburgh GM, who closed his big deal early (Feb. 10), finally landing Jason Zucker from the Wild.

Based on the buzz headed into the weekend, bodies should be flying like a Cirque de Soleil casting call Sunday and Monday as the NHL trade deadline closes down for yet another year. All sales final, Monday, 3 p.m. ET, and absolutely no refunds.

Kunitz was 29, only a year older than Zucker, and an equally established left winger when the Penguins added him at the 2009 deadline for defenseman Ryan Whitney. Less than four months later, after contributing 1-13—14 in the playoff run, he was waltzing the Cup around with Sidney Crosby and pals.

Kunitz’s 13th and final assist was the primary helper on Maxime Talbot’s GWG in Game 7. If only the Bruins were to see such immediate dividends from Kase this spring.

Rutherford, whose early GM days included a swap with the Bruins to bring Glen Wesley to Hartford, had a deal made for Zucker last summer, a swap that would have sent Phil Kessel to Minnesota. Kessel nixed the deal, as permitted in his contract, and the ex-Bruins winger ultimately checked off on a move to Arizona, where his numbers have dipped to a level nearly that of his second year in Boston.

Kessel got what he wished for, at least geographically.

To add Zucker, Rutherford yielded former Canadiens center Alex Galchenyuk, top defensive prospect Calen Addison, and a first-round pick in this June’s draft. Real goods. Keep in mind, though, that Zucker was not a rental. If the Penguins like the fit, they have him for three more seasons at a $5.5 million cap hit.

The Rangers have been rumored to have a similar ask out there for Chris Kreider, the biggest name among forwards to be on the move. Big difference, though, because Kreider, ex- of Boxford and Boston College, is on target for unrestricted free agency July 1.

It would have been inconceivable for Bruins GM Don Sweeney to swap out a first-round pick for a rental, as he did in 2018 for the Rangers’ Rick Nash. He paid a high premium Friday when he dished his 2020 first-rounder to Anaheim for Kase, but at least Kase is under contract for next season and then only reaches RFA status (with arbitration rights) in July 2021.

In the summer of 2018, Nash opted to retire because of his concussion history. The Bruins were left with nothing for their first-rounder. Much like the Ranger deal in ’18, the Bruins also shoveled away a portion of a bad deal, folding David Backes into the package and remaining on the hook for 25 percent of his remaining wages.

Two years earlier, they shipped out Matt Beleskey on a salary-share situation, which finally ends this year. He was a $1.9 million charge against Boston’s cap in 2019-20. The Bruins also had to fold defense prospect Axel Andersson (No. 57 pick 2018 draft) into the deal to complete the swap with Anaheim, which will pay Backes 75 percent of his remaining deal.

Headed into weekend play, the runner-up to the Zucker deal was Tampa’s acquisition of Blake Coleman from the Devils, which had the Bolts surrendering 6-foot-4-inch center prospect Nolan Foote and a first-rounder. Coleman, now with back-to-back 20-goal seasons, is a fast-skating center who also can deliver in a variety of roles. He also might have enough pop to deliver 30 goals, even in an already deep, robust Tampa offensive attack. Coleman also had a year left on his deal with a modest $1.8 million payout.

Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper upon seeing Coleman at his first Bolts workout: “The boy can skate — it’s impressive to watch up close.”

More to come here in the final hours Sunday and Monday. The Bruins will get their first look at Kase at Monday’s workout. If he ends up being the fit they’ve wanted for David Krejci’s right wing — a big if — they too could be considered among the winners of the 2020 trade class.

PASSING MUSTER

Marchand dishes in many ways

Brad Marchand has leant a helping hand on many Bruins goals this season. He leads the team with 53 assists. Jim Davis/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

With the emergence of David Pastrnak as the Bruins’ No. 1 shooting option, Brad Marchand’s goal scoring has plateaued in recent years

Mind you, the L’il Ball o’Hate averaged 36.5 goals the previous four seasons, so he’s had a penthouse view from that plateau. He could finish with 30-plus again this season, though he’ll have to shake from his recent protracted slumber.

Meanwhile, Marchand is on pace to outdistance his prior season’s assist mark for the fourth straight year.

After posting 24 helpers in 2015-16, he went on to finish with career-best assist totals of 46, 51, and 64, with last season’s motherlode contributing to his first 100-point campaign.

This season, Marchand is tracking to upward of 70 assists — a level we haven’t seen attained here since Marc Savard collected 74 upon his arrival for the 2006-07 season. In fact, only one other Bruin ever has reached 70 assists as a winger, and that was Joe Juneau, the ex-RPI center who lined up on the wing, opposite Dmitri Kvartalnov, with Adam Oates as the pivot in 1992-93. Long live the Bonanza Line. Little Joe clicked for 32-70—102 that season.

Beyond Savard and Juneau, only five other Bruins have broken the 70-assist benchmark, including: Barry Pederson (one season), Oates (two), Ray Bourque (three), Phil Esposito (four), and Bobby Orr (six). Not a winger in the bunch.

Marchand’s mountain of helpers these last three-plus seasons had him ranked No. 5 last week in that category, with a total of 213, dating to the start of 2016-17.

Marchand landed a career-high 250 shots on net in 2015-16, then stepped down to 226 the next season and dipped to 182 in 2017-18. He rebounded to 231 last season and now is on pace for the 215-220 range.

It’s the Pasta Effect: There’s only one puck and it’s most often headed to the big-shooting Czech kid ready to tear off one-timers in the left circle.

“Because of the way [Patrice Bergeron] and Pasta shoot the puck,” explained Marchand, reflecting on his ever-increasing pile of helpers. “Just the kind of way we roll around together. It happens to be they are the shooters the majority of the time.

“We also all have our time and place where we’re going to shoot the puck, but it happens to be that, when you have guys that shoot like that, you’re going to give them the puck and they’re going to put it in the net. We play our odds and our percentages, and it’s been working out.”

Late last week, only 14 NHLers had landed 700 or more shots on net over the last two-plus seasons. Pastrnak ranked 11th on the list, but he rated No. 1 among that group for shooting percentage (16.0) with 116 goals on 723 shots.

“We know they’re the shooters,” added Marchand, focusing on Pastrnak and Bergeron. “But that doesn’t mean if I get in a position where I can score . . . obviously, I am going to shoot the puck. But a lot of the plays we work on in practice, we try the high-risk plays and a lot of those end up being backdoor tap-ins and stuff like that. We kind of play the way we practice. And if you look at a lot of our goals, it’s guys back door — all stuff that we practice. There’s an extra pass here and there. We just kind of build those tendencies in and, again, a lot of it is those guys shooting.”

THREE-FOR-ONE SPECIAL

Scandella headed for odd hat trick

Blues defenseman Marco Scandella is playing for his third team this season. Dilip Vishwanat/AP/FR170542 AP via AP

The Blues, forced to plan for the playoffs absent the services of defenseman Jay Bouwmeester in the wake of his heart episode, gave up a pair of draft picks (R2, R4) to acquire back liner Marco Scandella from the Canadiens.

Scandella, who turned 30 on Sunday, was dealt from Buffalo to Montreal only in January, with his stop in Arch town leading him to pull on his third NHL sweater in six weeks.

Welcome, Mario, to NHL speed dating.

A Wild draft pick (No. 55) in 2008, Scandella now stands to become only the fourth player in league history to log a minimum 20 regular-season games with three NHL teams in the same season — a feat that became mathematically possible only when the league moved from 50 to 60 games following the 1945-46 season.

Upon arriving with the Blues, who had 22 games remaining on their schedule upon the acquisition, the 6-3, 212-pound Scandella already this season played 31 games with the Sabres and 20 with the Habs.

The only three players previously to reach 20-20-20 status:

■ Jim Vandermeer, defenseman, 2007-08: Chicago (26), Philadelphia (28), and Calgary (21);

■ Moe Mantha, defenseman, 1987-88: Pittsburgh (21), Edmonton (25), and Minnesota (30);

■ Bobby Schmautz, forward, 1979-80: Boston (20), Edmonton (29), and Colorado (20).

Schmautz was a fan favorite here, in part because of his penchant for firing errant slappers into the balcony. Then-GM Harry Sinden essentially gave him to the Oilers in December that season, and Edmonton then moved him to the Rockies at the trade deadline for journeyman center Don Ashby.

The trade reunited Schmautz in Denver with beloved coach Don Cherry, who oversaw the beloved Lunchpail Gang here in the Hub. He scored nine times in 20 games for Grapes, then in October signed on with the Canucks for a one-year reunion tour.

Now 74 years old, Schmautz was last on Causeway Street in 2018 for the gathering of the club’s 11 20-goal scorers in 1977-78.

ETC.

Lucic enjoying himself again

Milan Lucic has six goals and 11 assists for the Flames this season. Darryl Dyck/AP/The Canadian Press via AP

Ex-Bruin Milan Lucic, finally showing a little bit of offensive pluck in Calgary’s bottom six, recently told Calgary Sun reporter Kristen Anderson that he flirted with the idea of calling it quits this season. “It just wasn’t fun for me anymore,” said Looch, who will be 32 in June, some 14 years removed from when the Bruins selected him 50th overall in the 2006 draft.

As he demonstrated time and again late in his tour here, Lucic needs to play at a rage level, or close to it, to deliver the kind of offensive thump that early on had him connecting for back-to-back seasons of more than 60 points. But the league increasingly drifted away from fighting, and it became harder for big bulls like Lucic (6-3/230) to charge with no one willing (or dumb enough) to flash the red cape.

Had he quit, Lucic would have forfeited hefty money, given that his $6 million-a-year deal runs through the spring of 2023. He had more than 21 million reasons to keep on going.

“I feel like myself again,” Lucic told the Sun, in the midst of a stretch in which he cobbled together a 2-5—7 line in 11 games out of the All-Star break. “I feel happy again.”

His regular linemates of late have been Dillon Dube and Derek Ryan, both of whom, like Lucic, tracked to the NHL via the WHL junior route. Ever gregarious and thoughtful, Lucic has always been embraced in all the rooms he’s suited up — Boston, LA, Edmonton, and now Calgary.

Part of the turnaround for him came when coach Bill Peters, mired in accusations of racial remarks, was forced to resign, leading to Geoff Ward taking over the bench on an interim basis. Ward was part of Claude Julien’s staff here in 2011 when the Bruins won the Cup.

Beyond the Ward effect and improved chemistry with his linemates, Lucic also has become good pals with team leaders Mark Giordano and Sean Monahan. It may not be like the old David Krejci-Nathan Horton-Looch salad days on Causeway, but the trend has been upward.

“When you’re not having fun, and all that type of stuff,” noted Lucic, “it doesn’t matter how much money you make.”

Loose pucks

LA’s deal last week that sent Tyler Toffoli to the Canucks delivered the Kings the rights to Northeastern’s Tyler Madden, the Huskies’ No. 1 scorer this season, along with ex-Bruin Tim Schaller and a couple of draft picks. Madden, currently injured, was chosen 68th by the Canucks in 2018. The Kings, in a rebuild, could try to entice him to sign this year or next. Or he could opt to play his full four years with the Hounds and enter the free agent market in the summer of 2022 . . . A kid to watch in this June’s draft: Ian Moore, a 6-3 righthanded defenseman from Concord and St. Mark’s who is expected to enter Harvard in the fall of ’20 or ’21. St. Mark’s decades ago delivered the brothers Doug and Greg Brown to the NHL, each of them via Boston College . . . Ex-Bruin draft pick Cedric Pare, a 6-4 pivot, remains the center of QMJHL Rimouski’s top line, with phenom Alexis Lafreniere at left wing and Dmitry Zavgorodniy (a Calgary draftee) on his right. Late in the week, the towering Pare was boasting a 35-47—82 line in 56 games. Slow of foot, Pare was taken No. 173 in the 2017 draft by the Bruins, but they opted not to sign him, allowing him now to sign with anyone — including Boston — as a free agent. More likely another member of the Original 31, perhaps the one that drafts Lafreniere, will sign him to a budget-friendly two-way deal . . . Phil Esposito turned 78 Thursday, officially outdistancing the 76 goals he potted in 1970-71 and his 77 assists in 1968-69 and 1973-74 . . . The Boys of Winter, the heroes of the men’s 1980 US Olympic team, gathered in Las Vegas this weekend for a 40-year celebration of their Lake Placid gold medal. Absent was Mark Pavelich, proud member of the club’s Coneheads Line. In October, Pavelich was ordered to a state psychiatric facility in Minnesota, deemed mentally unfit to stand trial for assault charges stemming from his alleged beating of a neighbor with a metal pole. According to John Shipley of the Twin Cities Pioneer Press, Pavelich this month was visited by fellow Conehead Buzz Schneider, along with Bill Baker and Mike Ramsey. Per Shipley’s report, it’s possible the assault charges will be dismissed in October 2022 if county attorneys opt not to prosecute.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD. Material from interviews, wire services, other beat writers, and league and team sources was used in this report.