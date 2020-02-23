The Bruins (39-12-12) showed some life in the third period, but newcomer Tyler Toffoli scored his first as a Canuck to kick the extra point. The Bruins hadn’t allowed nine goals since Feb. 9, 2016, against the Kings. That season was Boston’s most recent playoff DNQ.

The 9-3 loss the Bruins coughed up here stands as their most lopsided in about 15 months. It’s unfair to the NHL-best Bruins to say they were due, because in their most recent streak — 11 wins in 12 games — they overcame numerous deficits.

VANCOUVER — Out of sorts and out of gas, the Bruins ended this Western Canada road trip with a clunker against the Canucks.

David Pastrnak’s league-leading 44th and 45th goals of the year were the brightest spots. Pastrnak scored on a spectacular breakaway and added a power-play one-timer from his office.

Tuukka Rask, leading the NHL in save percentage and goals against average coming in, had his worst performance of the year. He stopped 21 of 27 shots — a season-low .778 save percentage — and departed for good after Pastrnak’s second goal, at 6:28 of the third.

The Bruins found some life after that. Chris Wagner followed his shot and scored off the rush, his first goal since Jan. 7 (he went 18 games dry).

The Bruins were down by four goals, then five, early in the third. Toffoli, rumored to be coming to Boston at the trade deadline, or summertime, for two years, beat Jaroslav Halak twice in the third.

The Bruins added one more loss to their NHL-best record when allowing the first goal. They were 16-4-4 coming in. It would be inaccurate to call this a surprise. Not to make excuses for professional athletes, but this was not a friendly matchup, schedule-wise.

The Bruins, having played the night before in Calgary and Thursday in Edmonton, were at the end of a four-game road trip. The Canucks had been off since Wednesday, and were wrapping up a six-game homestand.

So credit Vancouver (34-22-6), battling for position in a tightly packed Pacific Division — as of Saturday, the top four were separated by four points —taking advantage.

They took control of the game midway through the first and didn’t surrender until Boston’s brief push in the third.

Down, 5-1, after two periods, the Bruins had allowed five goals or more for the fourth time in 63 games. It recalled the 5-0 shutout at Florida on Dec. 4, 2018, when Bruce Cassidy lamented the good players that were sitting home — Parice Bergeron and Zdeno Chara among them — and said it was “men against boys out there.”

Less than a minute into the third, Elias Pettersson beat Rask with a wrister from the slot. The Bruins were down by five. It got worse.

More observations:

The Bruins surrendered the first goal again, at 4:14 of the opening period. Defenseman Troy Stecher found room from a bad angle, a puck that knuckled its way through traffic.

■ Rask was under fire early, the Canucks outshooting the Bruins, 17-12, in the first. The netminder had to blocker aside a wrister from Bo Horvat, who was in all alone. The Canucks were getting through the neutral zone early. Loui Eriksson hit the crossbar from the doorstep, on the fourth chance in a row.

■ It was 1-1 at 7:06, when Pastrnak made Jacob Markstrom look like an emergency backup goalie. Taking a sharp outlet from Matt Grzelcyk, Pastrnak broke in from the blue line and sent Markstrom sprawling with a cutback deke before tucking it in.

■ It looked like the wheels were coming off for Vancouver when, at 8:33 of the first, Markstrom was shaken up after Danton Heinen’s stick clipped him through the mask. Markstrom departed for Thatcher Demko, but returned about two minutes later.

■ Vancouver took control. It converted on the power play at 11:08, after Pettersson drew a holding call on Jeremy Lauzon. The Bruins overloaded to one side of the ice, and Horvat was free to loop around and snap one home, 2-1.

■ The Bruins’ legs looking heavier and heavier, Brad Marchand drew a much-needed penalty (holding). But the power play fizzled toward its final seconds, when a bouncing puck got through Torey Krug at the point and sent Tyler Motte in alone. Bergeron stopped his attempt, but commttitted a hold of his own.

■ The Bruins went down, 3-1, at 5:32 of the second. Pastrnak rimmed a puck to no one, and precocious defenseman Quinn Hughes rolled down the boards and feathered a puck into the slot. Ex-Northeastern Husky Adam Gaudette chipped it top-shelf for the two-goal lead.

■ Tanner Pearson, an ex-King and new Canuck like Tyler Toffoli, made it 4-1 at 14:48 of the second, the home squad connecting for two in less than a minute. Old pal Eriksson was involved with both. On the first, the Bruins backed off on the rush, and after Myers hit the pipe with a backhander from the slot, Pearson cleaned up a rebound as Charlie McAvoy couldn’t box out Eriksson.

■ Eriksson showed his strength at 15:39, outmuscling Grzelcyk and potting a rebound of an Alex Edler shot. It was the sixth of the year for the former Bruin, who departed for B.C. riches (six years and $36 million) in 2016.

■ Things got nasty toward the end of the second period. Zdeno Chara didn’t like an aggressive Myers hit on Karson Kuhlman, so he jumped Myers, the second-tallest player in the league (6 feet, 8 inches). Chara earned a double-minor for roughing, Myers a single shot.

■ A brawny brawl: Taking exception to a Horvat cross-check with 30 seconds left in the second, Charlie Coyle dropped the gloves for the first time since 2015. He and Horvat exchanged a few blows before Horvat wrestled Coyle to the ground. Coyle has four career fighting majors.

■ It wasn’t all bad for Boston. The two teams behind in the Atlantic standings, Tampa and Toronto, both lost. The Lightning were blown out by the Coyotes in Arizona, while the Maple Leafs lost at home to . . . stay with me here . . . their Zamboni driver, who served as Carolina’s emergency goalie. David Ayres, 42, and wearing a Toronto-colored mask and pads, made eight saves in a 6-3 win, and was named first star of the game.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattyports.