The Bruins ended this Western Canada road trip with a wheels-off performance. A complete clunker. Out of sorts and out of gas, the Bruins coughed up their most lopsided loss of the year at Rogers Arena.

It was about the only thing they didn’t get.

VANCOUVER — In the waning minutes, Canucks fans were chanting, “We want 10.” They didn’t get it.

It was 9-3 by Saturday night’s end, and the Bruins, after winning 11 of their previous 12, were off to rest and reset before flying home Sunday morning.

“I’m not going to lose sleep over this,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “During the course of 82 games, you’re going to have one where the other team is better than you. Things that you typically do well, you just did not do well. It happens.

“We’re not going to beat ourselves up over this loss. We’ll get back to work on Monday and get ready for Calgary (on Tuesday).”

The Bruins (39-12-12) remain No. 1 in the league — 90 points, five points ahead of second-place Tampa — and have five fewer regulation losses than anyone else. Even after giving up a nine-spot, they remained first in goals against per game (2.41).

Saturday, obviously, was bad.

The last time the B’s allowed nine goals was a Feb. 9, 2016 loss to the visiting Kings. That game, when old friend Milan Lucic took a victory lap in his return to town, helped push Boston towards its most recent playoff DNQ. Cassidy took over 12 months later.

The Bruins hadn’t allowed eight goals since Nov. 8, 2018. After that loss, to the Canucks, Tuukka Rask took a brief personal leave of absence.

Rask, who arrived here leading the NHL in save percentage and goals against average, is in a much better place now. He did have his worst performance of the year on Saturday. He stopped 21 of 27 shots — a season-low .778 save percentage — and was yanked for good after Pastrnak’s second goal, at 6:28 of the third. Cassidy did right by his goalies, giving Jaroslav Halak advance notice that he would pull Rask after six goals.

“I should have made a couple saves in the first there, get us in it,” a calm, clear-eyed Rask said afterward. “It wasn’t bouncing our way. Tough night.

“The way I look at it from a goalie’s perspective . . . when it rains it pours. When it’s not bouncing, it’s not. It doesn’t matter if it’s 2-1, 9-3 or 15-3. It’s a loss. Move on and try to keep it tight the next game.”

David Pastrnak’s league-leading 44th and 45th goals of the year were the brightest spots. Pastrnak scored on a spectacular breakaway, tying the game at 1 in the first period, and added a power-play one-timer from his office in the third.

“I don’t think we stopped competing,” said Chris Wagner, who scored off his own rebound for the Bruins’ third goal, and his first strike since Jan. 7. “Any game, when you see nine, it’s a tough one.”

The Bruins added one more loss to their NHL-best record when allowing the first goal. They were 16-4-4 coming in. It got out of hand, but it would be inaccurate to call any loss a surprise. Schedule-wise, this was not a friendly matchup.

The Bruins, having played the night before in Calgary and Thursday in Edmonton, were at the end of a four-game road trip. The Canucks had been off since Wednesday, and were ending a cushy six-game homestand.

So credit Vancouver (34-22-6), battling for position in a tightly packed Pacific Division — as of Saturday, the top four were separated by four points — for taking advantage.

They took control of the game midway though the first and didn’t surrender until Boston’s brief push in the third.

Down, 5-1, after two periods, the Bruins had allowed five goals or more for the fourth time in 63 games. It recalled a 5-0 shutout at Florida when Bruce Cassidy lamented the good players that were sitting home — Parice Bergeron and Zdeno Chara among them — and said it was “men against boys out there.”

This was men against men, but one side was weary.

Those passionate Canucks fans, understandably bitter about the 2011 Stanley Cup Final, spent Saturday in a state of raucousity. They jeered Brad Marchand every time he touched the puck, howled when Tyler Myers landed a few shots on Chara, after the Boston captain challenged Myers’s aggressive hit on Karson Kuhlman, and went crazy for their captain, Bo Horvat, when he took on Charlie Coyle in the latter’s first bout since 2015.

They also fell in love with Tyler Toffoli, who dashed any faint hopes of a Boston comeback with his first two goals as a Canuck. Toffoli, whom the Bruins considered adding to bolster their right wing spot before settling on Anaheim’s Ondrej Kase, scored twice on Halak (three goals on eight shots) in the third.

The Bruins surrendered the first goal again, at 4:14 of the opening period, and were outshot, 17-12, in the first. Defenseman Troy Stecher found room from a bad angle, a puck that knuckled its way through traffic.

It was 1-1 at 7:06, when Pastrnak took a sharp outlet from Matt Grzelcyk, broke in from the blue line and sent Jacob Markstrom (34 saves) sprawling with a cutback deke before tucking it in.

The Bruins’ legs looking heavier and heavier, Horvat scored on the power play at 11:08 of the first. At 5:32 of the second, ex-Northeastern Husky Adam Gaudette chipped a Quinn Hughes feed top-shelf after Pastrnak rimmed an outlet pass to no one.

About five minutes into the second, Tanner Pearson and ex-Bruin Loui Eriksson connected for two Canuck goals in a minute, and the rout was on.

Former Northeastern star Adam Gaudette (front) celebrates after scoring a goal for Vancouver as the Bruins’ David Pastrnak, who added two goals to his league-leading total, skates past. RICH LAM/Getty Images

