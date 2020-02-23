Kase, who hasn’t played since suffering a head injury two-plus weeks ago, is expected on the ice when the Bruins resume skating Monday morning in Brighton. Assuming he’s good to go, he’ll line up for the workout on a second line centered by fellow Czech David Krejci, with Jake DeBrusk on the left side, his return date to game action yet to be determined.

The Bruins may or may not be a better team now with Ondrej Kase added to the roster, the ex-Duck right winger brought aboard Friday just ahead of Monday’s 3 p.m. (ET) NHL trade deadline.

Injured Feb. 7 when Toronto defenseman Jake Muzzin drilled him in the head with an elbow, Kase only resumed skating with the Ducks last Thursday, taking his twirls in a red, non-contact sweater.

Ducks coach Dallas Eakins said after the workout that 24-year-old looked “great”, predicted his return to action would be “quick”, and 24 hours later Kase was wheeled to the Bruins.

Time flies in the shadows of Disneyland, whether you’re having fun or not.

“I just thought we had a few too many guys playing like that,” Ducks GM Bob Murray told the Anaheim media immediately after moving the 6-foot, 190-pound Kase. “I thought we were a little small.”

Meanwhile, GM Don Sweeney, finally able to jettison David Backes with the Kase acquisition, spent the weekend pondering whether to add a body or two before the cashier’s window slams down at 3 p.m.

If Sweeney can orchestrate a meaningful deal, then look for someone on the current varsity roster to exit, because the Kase deal forced Sweeney to wheel his prime chip, a first-round draft pick, for a second time in three Februarys. That could end up being the No. 31 pick—five slots lower than what Sweeney surrendered in the 2018 Rick Nash acquisition—and it could be 3-5 years or more before we’re able to judge the true value of the forfeited asset.

Sure, it takes real goods to make meaningful swaps, and Kase alone was not worth a first-rounder. He was a good get—how good, and how soon, remains to be seen.

But of equal importance was getting Backes gone, tucking his final year-plus salary into the deal just as Sweeney ridded the roster of Matt Beleskey in the Nash swap. It was a salary dump, and one with a high accompanying price tag, also costing the Bruins blueline prospect Axel Andersson, and a 25 percent carrying charge on the $5 million remaining on Backes salary.

A good guy, Backes, an extremely good, sincere character guy, and the Bruins might not have pushed by Toronto or Columbus last spring without his wide hips and shoulders spotted into the lineup. He had his moments.

But overall, his time here fell miles short of promise, all for a cost of some $26 million, a first-round pick and Andersson dropped atop the sundae as the Maraschino cherry. Otherwise, without Backes in the mix, Murray in a straight-up swap might have netted something akin to a pair of second-round picks in the Kase deal.

Murray now can take a quick look at Backes over the final quarter of the season and decide if the 35-year-old will bring needed ballast to a young Ducks lineup in 2020. If not, he can buy him out in June, content that Backes contributed a first-rounder and Andersson to the rebuild.

Keep in mind, Kase was the 205th choice in a 210-pick 2014 draft. He career line, 43-53—96 across four NHL seasons, hardly postures him as the 2020 version of Rick Milddleton, who came here in 1976 as a 22-year-old with a modest 90 points on his Ranger resume, then fashioned a nifty career that ultimately delivered his No. 16 to the Garden rafters.

Yes, the Bruins like Kase’s skill and they’re banking on perhaps regular reps with Krecji making him a top six fixture and consistent offensive contributor.

One NHL front personnel exec said Friday that his club was highly intrigued by Kase and considered making an offer. “Fast … hands … good skill,” he said, adding that the winger’s upside was difficult to discern because of how he’d been hopscotched around the Ducks forward lineup. “You’re hoping,” he said, “that he settles in and maybe thrives.”

Such would not have been the wagering around, say, Chris Kreider, the highly regarded Ranger winger who remained on the board as of Sunday afternoon.

The surging Rangers, closing in on a wildcard berth, have wanted to net a first-rounder for Kreider, just as they did in the swap that sent Nash as a rental to Boston. Without a first to give, Sweeney instead might take a shot at Ranger right winger Jesper Fast, who is speedy and versatile and could be had for a couple of picks or maybe a pick-and-prospect package.

The Sabres are not believed to be shopping Marcus Johansson, but they’re dead in the water, to the point where ownership might again have to consider a front office change (GM Jason Botterill unable to move the needle). Johansson was superb fit here as a deadline pickup last season, particularly when paired with Charlie Coyle.

Johannson is on the books next season for $4.5 million. His cap hit for this year would be just over $1 million. It would be hard for the Bruins to give up, say, a pick and prospect for MoJo, but he is exactly what the current hunt is all about, adding a proven offensive producer to the lineup. Something, at this point, the Bruins can’t say about Kase.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.