Perhaps a Stanley Cup. Or maybe another crushing two-hander to the soul come the end of Game 7 in the Cup Final. Even worse, maybe a first-round ejection such as Tampa Bay suffered last April after entering the postseason as the huge favorite to be champs.

Add it all together and what do you get?

The Bruins took their second step in finalizing their playoff roster as the NHL trade deadline expired on Monday, adding a would-be power forward in Nick Ritchie less than 72 hours after picking up fellow Duck Ondrej Kase for a dash of speed and offense on the right wing.

Advertisement

Such is enduring reality of Stanley Cup play.

“Are we built for who we are going to face?” said GM Don Sweeney, pondering the unknown that awaits some six weeks down the road. “Like last year we had to prepare to face four completely different teams in some sense.”

The Leafs eventually rolled over in seven games. The feisty, gritty Blue Jackets lasted six games. The Hurricanes, their storm surge barely a breeze across Mirror Lake, folded in four. The smashmouth Blues ultimately prevailed, but they were stretched literally to the last 60 minutes, finally winning the franchise’s first Cup in 50 years of doing business.

So, do the Bruins win it this time, with their aging core players a year older, after Sweeney again dashed down to Clearinghouse Square to replenish the shelves the best he could for a two-month run?

Answer: Sorry, you better find a bigger, better Ouija board, because there are too many twists and turns to the plot to know where the story goes from here, never mind how it ends.

All we know at this hour is that the acquisitions of Ritchie and Kase were Sweeney’s good-faith efforts to make his team whole, a bonafide contender, on Feb. 24, by the 3 p.m. trade deadline, 63 games into the regular season.

Advertisement

They were calculated moves that addressed obvious needs — inside play and net presence in Ritchie; skill and potential scoring depth off the right side in Kase — and we’ll see over the remaining 19 games of the regular season if one or both truly fit in and deliver on point.

The 24-year-old Nick Ritchie has eight goals and 11 assists this season. Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Two years ago, Rick Nash looked like the right get, only to have another concussion take out his legs, the legs of the deal, and the legs of a long run. The Bruins could not get inside enough around the net (see: Ritchie) to get by the Lightning in Round 2.

Last year, Sweeney & Co. struck gold by adding Charlie Coyle and Marcus Johansson. Without them, no third trip to the Cup Final in nine years.

Now Bruins Nation turns its eyes, still bloodshot from last June, to a pair of guys who’ve played their entire careers some 3,000 miles west and logged a combined total of 32 playoff games – 150 fewer than Bruins captain Zdeno Chara. If they prove as advertised, the Bruins should make it at least to a conference final. If they turn out to be lame Ducks, Round 1 could be a one and done.

Again, the rude realities and bounces of vulcanized rubber every spring.

“You just have to be a good hockey club,” noted Sweeeney. “In order to move forward, you’ve got to stay healthy. Your goalie has to play really good. And you have to have depth. That’s just part of the business. To try to pick your opponent, or think you’re playing one opponent . . . you’re setting yourself up. You’ve just got to be a good hockey club and you’ve got to be playing your best hockey.”

Advertisement

Currently, no one is playing better hockey than Bruce Cassidy’s 39-12-12 (90 points) Bruins. They’re first in the league’s overall standings and have a 5-point edge over the Lightning, whom they play twice during the stretch drive. The record alone says there is reason to be optimistic.

“I love our team. I like our makeup,” said Cassidy. “I like our competitiveness. I like the goaltending, the balance in our group. Great team defense. We still score. Special teams are solid. There’s really not a lot to complain about.”

Bruce Cassidy sounded an optimistic note about the state of the Bruins’ after the deadline passed. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Perhaps even more significant than the acquisition of Kase and Ritchie is that a number of the younger kids, particularly Jake DeBrusk, Charlie McAvoy, David Pastrnak and Brandon Carlo now have the full sense of what it takes to compete in the postseason.

“I think guys are a lot further along,” said Cassidy, thinking back to April 2017 when his Bruins were rubbed out in Round 1 by the Senators, “in terms of the grind of games, the expectation of what’s in front of you in playoff hockey.

“I think we are more weathered, experienced, ready for battle.”

To get through the East, the Bruins likely will have to confront the Capitals and/or the Lightning. Both clubs, already strong and legit threats, made significant roster adds in recent days.

Advertisement

Both clubs are solid, especially the Caps, who have 6-foot-4-inch right winger Tom Wilson as the ranking power forward/bully in the game. Ritchie was acquired, in part to answer on his opposite side, though, like so many of these equations, there is no knowing how often they’d match head to head. It’s a virtual guarantee Wilson and Chara would be locking hips, shoulders and horns in Boston’s defensive end.

If the Bruins make it to the Final again, Chara will be 43, Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci both 34, Tuukka Rask 33 and Brad Marchand 32. All have their names on the Cup won in 2011.

Nine years and two Cup runs later, the repeat has become the promise unfulfilled. Sweeney made his moves in hopes of a different ending.

“There is never one defined moment of, “This is our moment, this is our window,’ so to speak,” said Sweeney, reflecting on the aging core group. “We are trying to look at last year, this year, next year, and they’re a big part of it. They just want guys who are pulling in the same direction as them and as hard as they are willing to pull.”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.