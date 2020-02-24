The Bruins are dealing away Danton Heinen to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for winger Nick Ritchie, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman is reporting.

The deal comes hours before Monday’s 3 p.m. NHL trade deadline. It’s the second move the Bruins have made at the deadline and the scond they’ve made with the Ducks. On Friday, they sent David Backes, Axel Andersson and a 2020 first-round pick out west in exchange for speedy winger Ondrej Kase.

Ritchie, 6-2, 230 pounds, is the younger brother of Brett Ritchie, who has been with the Providence Bruins.