The Rangers may have lost a key component to their playoff drive. Rookie goaltender Igor Shesterkin suffered a “non-displaced small rib fracture,” in a car accident in Brooklyn on Sunday night, Davidson said. Teammate Pavel Buchnevich also was in the car with Shesterkin, who was driving when “a vehicle pulled a U-turn in front of them and there was a collision,’’ Davidson said. Shesterkin was due to be “reassessed regarding this in a couple of weeks,” Davidson said, while Buchnevich was listed as “day to day.”

Chris Kreider , 28, who had been long rumored to be a trade-deadline target of the Bruins, agreed to terms on Monday on a seven-year contract extension reportedly worth $45 million to remain with New York Rangers. The Rangers have won 10 of 13 games out of the All-Star break and bridged the gap with Kreider on the the long-term deal he wanted. “There was lots of dialogue; this has gone on for a few days,’’ said team president John Davidson . ‘‘Both sides are very happy with the deal we were able to put together.’’ Kreider has 24 goals and 21 assists for 45 points in 60 games this season. Kreider, a native of Boxford, Mass., and a former Boston College standout, was a 2009 first-round draft pick and has played his entire career with New York.

Sharks deal Marleau

The San Jose Sharks dealt the 40-year-old Patrick Marleau to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick from the Penguins that becomes a second-rounder if Pittsburgh wins the title this year. The Penguins, who denied Marleau and San Jose during the franchise’s lone appearance in the 2016 Stanley Cup Finals, also acquired forwards Conor Sheary and Evan Rodrigues from Buffalo in exchange for forward Dominik Kahun. . . The Sabres also acquired Wayne Simmonds from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for a conditional 2021 fifth-round pick. The 31-year-old forward is expected to provide secondary scoring behind captain and leading scorer Jack Eichel . . . The Carolina Hurricanes acquired center Vincent Trocheck in a multi-player deal with Florida. They bulked up their defense by adding Sami Vatanen from New Jersey and sending a first-round draft pick to the New York Rangers for Brady Skjei . . . The Edmonton Oilers acquired winger Andreas Athanasiou from Detroit and forward Tyler Ennis from Ottawa, sending 2020 and 2021 second-round picks and forward Sam Gagner to Detroit for Athanansiou, while the Oilers also got winger Ryan Kuffner in the trade and acquired defenseman Mike Green from the Red Wings . . . The Vegas Golden Knights got goaltender Robin Lehner from the Chicago Blackhawks in a three-team trade that also involved the Maple Leafs. Vegas traded backup goalie Malcolm Subban, prospect Slava Demin and a 2020 second-round pick for Lehner.

Advertisement

. . . The Calgary Flames answered the Oilers’ acquistions by getting defensemen Erik Gustafsson from Chicago, Derek Forbort from Los Angeles and Brandon Davidson from San Jose . . . .The New York Islanders traded a conditional first-round pick to Ottawa as part of their trade for center Jean-Gabriel Pageau, whom they signed to a six-year contract extension

Advertisement

Basketball

Pacers lose Lamb

Indiana Pacers guard Jeremy Lamb will miss the rest of this season with a left knee injury. Lamb was injured in the second quarter of the Pacers’ 46-point loss Sunday at Toronto. Team officials announced he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament, a torn lateral meniscus and a lateral fracture in the bone. He will undergo surgery but no date has been determined.

Advertisement

. . . The Connecticut Sun acquired former UConn star Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis, 26, in a trade with the Seattle Storm in exchange for the Sun’s second-round pick in the 2021 draft in return. The 26-year-old averaged 5.5 points for the Storm last season and 5.3 points over her five years in the WNBA, which included a championship in 2018.

Miscellany

Kansas men No. 1

Kansas is back on top of the college basketball world after knocking off Baylor in a matchup of Big 12 heavyweights, while the Bears (24-2, 13-1 Big 12) dropped to No. 2 in The AP men’s Top 25 poll after their loss to the Jayhawks (24-3, 13-1 Big 12) in Waco, Texas. Gonzaga was No. 3 after a loss to BYU, and Dayton leapfrogged San Diego State for No. 4 after the Aztecs lost for the first time in a week every team in the top 10 was in a new poll position . . . In the AP women’s basketball poll, South Carolina remained No. 1 in a week seven ranked teams fell to unranked opponents . . . Liverpool preserved its unbeaten record in the Premier League by coming from behind to beat West Ham, 3-2, thanks to second-half goals by Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane at Anfield.

. . . Former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville has emerged as a Republican frontrunner in the Alabama race for a US Senate seat. Tuberville is part of a crowded Republican primary field competing with former US Attorney General Jeff Sessions who is seeking in November to reclaim the Senate seat he held for two decades from incumbent Democratic Sen. Doug Jones . . . A Europa League Serie A match at San Siro between Inter Milan and Ludogorets on Thursday was the first to be confirmed as going ahead in an empty stadium, as the Italian government moved toward containment of a spreading virus that as made northern Italy the focal point of the outbreak in Europe . . .