The Czech-born Kase, obtained in a swap that included David Backes being wheeled to the Ducks , could make his Boston debut Tuesday night at the Garden against the Flames. However, his status won’t be known until after Monday’s workout, when coach Bruce Cassidy addresses the media.

Assigned No. 28, the 24-year-old Kase is recovering from a head injury suffered Feb. 7, a knock he took from Toronto defenseman Jake Muzzin that kept Kase out of practice until last Thursday in Anaheim.

Newest Bruin Ondrej Kase, acquired Friday from Anaheim, took his first practice shifts with his Black-and-Gold teammates Monday morning in Brighton.

The NHL trade deadline is 3 p.m. today. General manager Don Sweeney will address the media at 4 p.m. in his traditional trade-day presser.

Ex-Boston College forward Chris Kreider, among the hottest names on the trade market, agreed over the weekend to a seven-year contract extension with the Rangers that will pay the 29-year-old left winger an average of $6.5 million per season.

The Bruins were among the many teams rumored to have interest in Kreider, but their chance of getting him was all but erased Friday when Sweeney shipped an always-coveted first-round pick to the Ducks in the swap for Kase.

Kase, if he makes his debut Tuesday, is expected to be on the second line, with fellow Czech David Krejci at center and Jake DeBrusk on left wing. As he warmed up at the start of practice, he skated with those two forwards, along with Danton Heinen.

