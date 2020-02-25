In addition to new acquisitions Nick Ritchie and Ondrej Kase , the Bruins may give the likes of Jack Studnicka and Trent Frederic another shot to stick, after both stood out in Providence the first three-quarters of the season.

NHL teams no longer have a roster limit — it is 23 players for most of the season — and their additions from the farm are only governed by the salary cap.

For the Bruins, the push to find the optimal playoff lineup is on.

“There’s still a little uncertainty. Seems a little odd when you’ve got a 90-point team,” coach Bruce Cassidy mused Tuesday. “It’s a no-stone-unturned type of thing with our lineup.”

The kids remain on the farm, and Kase won’t debut until Thursday at the earliest. So first things first: Tuesday night against the Flames, Cassidy began learning where Ritchie fits best.

The left winger, wearing No. 21, skated his first laps in Black and Gold.

Cassidy spoke with Anaheim people — he wouldn’t reveal specifics, but one of his calls was likely to close friend Bob Murray, the Ducks’ general manager — to get a handle on Ritchie’s best attributes. Armed with that intel and Boston’s internal scouting, Cassidy hopes to optimize the bruising winger over the final 19 games and, ideally, 16 wins after that.

Cassidy’s read on Ritchie was that he had the size and willingness to open lanes around the net, and has “better hands than maybe he’s gotten credit for.”

That means middle-six duty, at least to start. Ritchie started on the left side of Charlie Coyle, with Anders Bjork flipping to the right side. That pushed Karson Kuhlman up the lineup, with David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk.

Kase, who practiced for the second time with the Bruins on Tuesday, is still not game-ready. He last played Feb. 7. Kase is likely to start his Bruins career on Krejci’s right side, his speed and willingness to shoot a promising package for the veteran pivot.

Cassidy expressed a willingness to try Ritchie with Krejci, but if Kase is cash money on Line 2, Ritchie may be a bottom-six player here.

The ideal version of Ritchie, wherever he is, would chip in offensively. His full-year career highs are 14 goals and 22 assists, the latter mark reached last year (9-22—31 in 60 games). With an 8-11—19 line in 41 games, his current rate projects to about 38 points this year. That’s plenty OK for a third-line type who opens room for his linemates, who can keep a play going and finish occasionally — and given the Bruins’ need for a banger or two, who can answer when opponents cross the line.

Ritchie wasn’t brought in as Tom Wilson insurance, specifically, but he’ll be asked to make sure the Bruins aren’t picking up their teeth too often.

“He’s a tough guy,” Cassidy said. “He can certainly take care of that part of the game.”

It’s worth noting that Ritchie, though his totals are modest, has had playoff success. He scored a Game 7 winner against Edmonton in the 2017 playoffs, sending the Ducks to the Western Conference finals against Nashville.

If no lineup stone is unturned around here, when will Cassidy stop flipping them, and stick with a four-line, three-pair lineup for the postseason?

“You hope as a coach your eyes and your gut tell you, ‘This is good,’ ” he said, leaving unsaid the role injuries can play in those machinations.

“Then there’s usually communication with the player, and they’ll often tell you, ‘Jeez, every time we seem to be on the . . . other times it’s . . . boy it’s a struggle, just to . . . ’

“Some of that is player feedback. Some of it’s you like what you see on the ice, and then you can move on to the next project.”

Duck tales

Former Bruins winger Danton Heinen was set to debut Tuesday with Anaheim. He lined up on the Ducks’ Adam Henrique-centered second line, and the second power-play unit.

David Backes remained in limbo, practicing with the team without a promise to see game action.

“David leaving a month ago,” reflected Cassidy of Backes clearing waivers, “we talked about it internally: We’re losing a good soldier, a leader, at least for the time being. We didn’t know how it would play out. Now it’s permanent.

“You go through those different phases. I think the players go through and do a good job communicating whatever needs to be said to the players in that regard. I don’t personally spend a lot of time on it.”

He did offer a salute to Heinen on the way out.

“Here’s a guy who’s groomed in the organization, drafted, development camps, good player for us, helped [us] to get to a certain level,” Cassidy said. “So you hate to see him go. That’s the feeling with the guys in the room, too: He was a good teammate, good hard-working guy, good pro, good player.

“We went a different direction with a player who we feel can give us a different element in the lineup, that some nights is more valuable. So you make that decision and see how it turns out.”

Halak honored

Jaroslav Halak, flanked by his wife, Petra, and their two young children, Inna and Nathan, was feted before the game for playing in his 500th game Dec. 3 against Carolina. Halak, who pitched a 2-0 shutout that night, was off duty on Tuesday. He was given a Tiffany crystal (from the NHL) and a silver stick (from the Bruins), and his teammates gave the No. 1B goalie a watch and bottle of wine, both engraved for the occasion. The Bruins held a ceremony Jan. 16 for Tuukka Rask’s 500th, in which he received a similar haul. Given his long, accomplished tenure here, Rask’s mates gave him a replica drum set of the one Metallica’s Lars Ulrich uses on tour . . . Milan Lucic, who went the first 27 games of this season without a goal, brought to town a 6-11—17 line in 61 games . . . Par Lindholm (healthy scratch the last six games) returned to center the fourth line, between Sean Kuraly and Chris Wagner . . . Those who appeared in a tribute video for Halak: goalies Carey Price, Curtis Joseph, Thomas Greiss, and Peter Budaj; Slovak countryman Andrej Sekera; and Bruins brass Don Sweeney and Cam Neely.

