“Clearly not good enough,” he began his news conference Tuesday night, after his NHL-best Bruins submitted their second disappointing game in a row.

“I thought some guys came to play and some guys . . . didn’t,” he added, inhaling and pausing three full seconds to consider the last word.

“Didn’t break a sweat, some of them, it looked like. I’m sure their effort was there, they were trying, they were just in-between, couldn’t execute, or whatever. At the end of the day it wasn’t good enough.”

That sums up a 5-2 loss to the Calgary Flames, which came on the heels of a 9-3 pasting in Vancouver on Saturday night. Easy to write off this pair, given the long distances the Bruins have been traveling lately, but the paying customers surely didn’t enjoy seeing a flat performance.

It was the third regulation loss at home for the Bruins (39-13-12), and the first in 60 minutes at TD Garden for Tuukka Rask (14-1-6 on Causeway Street). The netminder allowed four goals on 30 shots (.867), and has given up 10 on 57 in his last two (.825). Before that, he hadn’t allowed more than two goals a start since Dec. 23.

Brad Marchand provided a highlight-reel shorthanded goal in the second period, tying the score at 1, but the Bruins gave up two strikes to Sean Monahan in 72 seconds. Mikael Backlund beat Rask with a breakaway wrister with 1:30 to go, and he added an empty-netter with 49 seconds left.

Calgary went up, 1-0, at 11:35 of the first, earning a Matthew Tkachuk putback after Charlie McAvoy and Zdeno Chara missed connections at the Flames’ blue line. Calgary went the other way and worked a quick slapper from out high, which caromed off the end boards. Tkachuk was there for the backhand putback.

Marchand tied it shorthanded at 10:08 of the second, picking up a loose puck, playing keepaway from Noah Hanifin, and ripping it past David Rittich (26 saves). It was the first shorty of the season for Marchand, who owns the franchise record (27, two more than Rick Middleton) and has the most shorties since 2010-11.

But the Bruins couldn’t get much of anything from their middle six, which included newcomer Nick Ritchie.

The third-line swap of left wings, Ritchie in for Danton Heinen, didn’t pay immediate dividends, despite Ritchie’s willingness to bang bodies (game-high seven hits). Ritchie and new linemates Anders Bjork and Charlie Coyle combined for 0-0—0 with no shot attempts.

“Didn’t see much energy, much offense, much willingness to recover pucks,” Cassidy said of his middle six, which also included the No. 2 trio of Jake DeBrusk, David Krejci, and Karson Kuhlman (combined output: 0-0—0, two shots).

“The Coyle line had a rare off night. They’re just fighting it,” Cassidy said. “Krejci and DeBrusk haven’t produced a whole lot lately.”

At some point this week, Cassidy is likely to swap out Kuhlman (one shot attempt, penalty in 13:55) for Ondrej Kase, the former Duck who has practiced twice but not played since being dealt to the Bruins last Friday. The team was scheduled to be off Wednesday, so it’s unclear if Kase will enter the lineup Thursday against the Stars.

The fourth line was Boston’s best on Tuesday, Cassidy felt. The numbers showed five shots, five hits, and Chris Wagner’s goal with 6:51 to go and the Bruins down by two.

Par Lindholm set a screen on a point shot, Sean Kuraly took a shove from behind as he hacked at the rebound, and Wagner was on all fours with Flames forward Derek Ryan holding him in a leglock. The unofficial mayor of Walpole poked home his sixth of the season, and second in two games.

“I thought we had a couple good chances throughout the game,” said Wagner, his line praised by Cassidy as the most effective in getting the puck out of the defensive zone and into the offensive zone. “We had some good spacing and puck possession.”

That was an issue for some of his higher-skilled linemates, who did look tired on some shifts. The defense didn’t help, according to Cassidy.

“I thought we were pretty stubborn turning pucks over in the middle of the ice,” the coach said. “We have some forwards that are risk-reward. We live with that with certain guys. We know that can happen at the other end.”

Calgary is a rush-happy team that likes to push the pace. When the Flames defend high-skill teams such as the Bruins, they sag into a passive 1-2-2 (one forechecker, a layer of two forwards, and a layer of defensemen). Too often for Cassidy’s liking, the Bruins’ defensemen and others trying to clear the zone passed pucks to the middle of the ice, where Calgary was waiting to gobble them and ship them the other way.

“We were stubborn,” said Cassidy. “We kept wanting to put the puck in the middle of the ice. It wasn’t there, and it came back on us and we paid the price.”

The Bruins’ elite top line submitted a less-than-inspired shift on Monahan’s first goal. David Pastrnak, ridden off the puck in the offensive zone, banked a clear from his own zone to center ice. Monahan had a one-timer from the slot after Johnny Gaudreau beat the Bruins to the loose puck.

The Bruins followed that with a retaliation penalty, Matt Grzelcyk roughing Dillon Dube after the Calgary winger popped McAvoy with a neutral-zone hit. Monahan, standing in the same spot, deflected a short, hard pass from Tkachuk just five seconds into the power play.

The Bruins locked it down Friday in Calgary, after the Flames beat Jaroslav Halak three times on four shots in the first 3:23 of the game.

Not happening on Tuesday.

“The guys we rely on to play well had a tougher time tonight,” Cassidy said. “It kind of showed up in the end.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattyports.